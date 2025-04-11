Metro Morning: Celebrating Val Kilmer and the Upcoming Beatles Biopic

Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber joins CBC Metro Morning to celebrate Val Kilmer’s illustrious career. His passing means saying goodbye to one of the greatest actors in film history—an absolute powerhouse that pushed the boundaries of the craft throughout his career. From a fearless cowboy to a rock band frontman, Kilmer’s legacy will live on in his movies and unforgettable performances.
Gorber also weighs in on the announcement of a new Beatles biopic. Acclaimed director Sam Mendes is set to helm an innovative four-part biopic series, with each film focusing on one band member’s perspective. The cast will feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. This ambitious project has received full authorization from The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd., marking the first time these rights have been granted for a scripted film.
Listen to the full conversation here: