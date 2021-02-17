Cruella Trailer: ‘Brilliant, Bad, and a Little Bit Mad’

Everyone gets their 15-minutes of fame – even maniacal cartoon villains with a lust to murder puppies. And now Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone will take on the iconic role of Cruella de Vil in Disney’s live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella.
Helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella offers a colourful look at the twisted origin behind the notorious Disney villain. You can see Stone having all kinds of fun with the role, stopping just short of moustache-twirling with her over-the-top performance. Check out the trailer below.
Cruella trailer:
Focusing a movie on an anti-hero is always a tricky prospect. You need an appealing protagonist to keep the audience engaged. But you don’t want to glorify a piece of human trash either. Just consider the heated debates that sprang up concerning how Todd Phillips’ portrayed Arthur Fleck in Joker.
Considering this is a family film, I’m wondering how awful this version of Cruella will be. Are we talking lovable curmudgeon like the Grinch or Gru from Despicable Me? Or will Cruella be closer to a mistreated and misunderstood anti-hero like Maleficent? My money is on the first option – I mean, they call her “mad” in the film’s tagline.
Cruella synopsis:
Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Disney’s “Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I Tonya”) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”), Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “A Room with a View”) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.
Cruella will be releasing on May 28, 2021.
