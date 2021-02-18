IFC Films: March 2021 Highlights

The folks at IFC Films just announced a slew of titles coming to VOD and IFC Films Unlimited next month. Some of the highlights include Last Call, a new comedy starring Bruce Dern, Jeremy Piven, and Taryn Manning, as well as the SXSW hit Shithouse.
I haven’t caught either Last Call or Shithouse yet, but I can personally recommend Ghost Stories, a tragically underseen horror anthology starring Martin Freeman. Ghost Stories isn’t as flashy as The Conjuring movies, but its slow-burn psychological horror vibe is just as creepy.
We’ve got all the details about next month’s releases listed below.
IFC Films comedy LAST CALL starring two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern and Entourage’s Emmy-winning Jeremy Piven is coming to VOD on March 19. Directed by Paolo Pilladi, LAST CALL follows a successful developer as he grapples with a decision to raze or resurrect his family’s bar after returning to his childhood home in Philadelphia.
New IFC titles coming to IFC Films Unlimited this March include female-led spy thriller, A CALL TO SPY; SXSW Grand Jury Prize Winner, SHITHOUSE; South Korean thriller, THE HOUSEMAID; and horror stage play-turned-film GHOST STORIES starring Martin Freeman.
IFC FILMS VOD releases
*Available to rent on Apple TV
LAST CALL (2021) – March 19, 2021 (Comedy)
*Will be available on IFC FIlms Unlimited Summer 2021
Director: Paolo Pilladi
Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern, Zach McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Jack McGee, Cathy Moriarty, Cheri Oteri
Synopsis: A successful developer must decide whether to raze or resurrect his family’s bar after returning to the blue-collar Philadelphia neighbourhood of his youth.
IFC FILMS UNLIMITED
*Available on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV
A CALL TO SPY (2020) – March 3, 2021 (Drama)
Director: Lydia Dean Pilcher
Starring: Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte
Synopsis: In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency to recruit and train women as spies. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France.
SHITHOUSE (2020) – March 10, 2021 (Comedy)
Director: Cooper Raiff
Starring: Dylan Gelula, Cooper Raiff, Amy Landecker, Logan MillerSales: Submarine
Synopsis: A homesick college freshman goes to a party at Shithouse and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who’s had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with.
THE HOUSEMAID (2011) – March 17, 2021 (Thriller)
Director: Im Sang-soo
Starring: Do-yeon Jeon, Jung-jae Lee, Woo Seo, Yuh-Jung Youn
Synopsis: A remake of Kim Ki-young’s Housemaid from the 1960s. A strange housemaid joins a peaceful family only to destroy them.
GHOST STORIES (2018) – March 24, 2021 (Thriller)
Director: Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman
Starring: Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse
Synopsis: Professor Phillip Goodman, psychologist and skeptic, has his rationality tested to the hilt when he stumbles across a long-lost file containing details of three terrifying hauntings.
