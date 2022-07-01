Culture Shock Interview: Director Gigi Saul Guerrero

That Shelf recently sat down with the multi-talented Gigi Saul Guerrero to discuss her political horror-thriller, Culture Shock.
A true lover of the macabre, it didn’t take long for the writer/director/actress to make a blood-red splash on the horror scene. The Mexican-Canadian filmmaker blends elements of Mexican folklore with the pulpy sensibilities of horror icons like John Carpenter and Stephen King.
Guerrero scored a first-look film and TV deal with Blumhouse, which is like a golden ticket for rising auteurs looking to leave their mark on the industry. Her film, Culture Shock, debuted as part of Blumhouse Television’s horror anthology series Into the dark. The film sees a young Mexican woman (Martha Higareda) illegally cross into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Needless to say, that dream soon becomes a nightmare.
Culture Shock is a 4th of July-themed social commentary that reflects the Trump-era political climate. During our conversation, we discussed what makes horror movies the perfect platform for social commentaries. We also talk about effective political satire and why horror nerds are the most well-adjusted people you know.
Gigi Saul Guerrero Interview:
CULTURE SHOCK premieres on Hollywood Suite on July 4th, 2022.
