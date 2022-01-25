Into the Dark: Blumhouse Horror Series Headed to Hollywood Suite

Horror movie diehard have an insatiable appetite for scary movies. While most people don’t embrace the genre until October spooky season, horror fans like myself are down to watch creepy movies all year long.
So I’m pumped to announce Blumhouse’s chilling holiday-themed horror anthology series Into The Dark will make its exclusive Canadian premiere on Hollywood Suite.
Into the Dark, a 24 film horror anthology series from the twisted minds at Blumhouse Television, premieres on Hollywood Suite on Valentine’s Day. Each Into the Dark installment centres on a holiday, so get ready for horrific tales taking place on Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Mother’s Day and Easter.
The series makes its Hollywood Suite debut with back-to-back premieres of Down (2018) and My Valentine on February 14 at 9PM EST (available to stream on demand February 1). Two new holiday-themed episodes will run on air and on demand each month throughout 2022.
“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of Into the Dark in Canada. We’re big fans of Blumhouse, a true leader in producing premium horror films like Get Out, Paranormal Activity and The Purge,“ said Sharon Stevens, Vice President, Programming at Hollywood Suite. “We’re honoured to bring this 24-film anthology to Hollywood Suite for a full year of fear.”
“Into the Dark has thrilled and delighted genre and horror-fans here in the U.S., and we’re excited that our neighbors to the North will now be able to enjoy the series too,” said Jeremy Gold, President of Production Blumhouse Television.
About Into the Dark:
Into the Dark features a star-studded cast across all 24 feature length episodes, including Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex Girlfriend), Will Wheaton (Stand By Me), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and Samantha Mathis (American Psycho).
The critically-acclaimed anthology features directors including Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell), Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine 2009), Marcus Dunstan (The Collector), Sophia Takal (Black Christmas 2019), and Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead).
