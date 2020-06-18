Cursed Trailer: A Grand Reimagining of Arthurian Legend

If you love the fantasy genre and subscribe to Netflix, you’re going to be spending a lot of time indoors watching TV next month (for non-quarantine reasons). Yesterday Netflix announced that they are bringing the action-fantasy series Warrior Nun to their service next month. And this morning, the streaming giant threw down a trailer for their upcoming fantasy series Cursed, which drops on July 17th.
Cursed comes from the minds of Tom Wheeler and the legendary Frank Miller (Sin City, The 300), and puts a new spin on the classic King Arthur legend. This tale focuses on Nimue (Katherine Langford), the future Lady of the Lake; the show describes her as a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift.
This new trailer reveals the series’ dark tone, and that makes sense given its title, which refers to Nimue’s fate. The show also looks flashy as hell and borrows heavily from Zack Snyder’s slick and moody directing style.
Cursed trailer:
Whereas Warrior Nun seems like a light and fun summer watch, Cursed looks “grimdark,” which is not the type of entertainment I feel like escaping into right now. I can turn on the news if I’m looking for some disaster porn. Hopefully, this series also throws in enough fun and likeable characters to lighten things up on the journey towards Nimue’s tragic fate.
Cursed synopsis:
Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.
All episodes of Cursed arrive on Netflix on July 17th, 2020.
