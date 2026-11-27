Cliff Booth’s Hollywood career seems like a distant memory until he receives a phone call from agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki). Arriving seven years after Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won Brad Pitt an Oscar for his performance as the stunt man, The Further Mis-adventures of Cliff Booth, scripted by Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, offers a spinoff in which Cliff juggles gigs including movie theatre projectionist, hired goon, and bartender who makes a mean margarita. Keeping Cliff in check, though, is Karen. The stylish Hollywood agent hopes he’ll advise her loony client, Charlie Peter (Scott Caan) who insists on doing his own stunts. However, Karen gravitates towards Cliff’s taste for danger as they find mutual interests beyond shop talk.
Debicki, speaking with That Shelf ahead of Cliff Booth’s release, says she loved jumping back in time to continue Cliff’s story. The film advances from the 1969 setting of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which rewrote the Manson murders, to 1977 and the heyday of Hollywood’s new wave. Karen works the Hollywood premiere of Looking for Mr. Goodbar when shit goes down with Cliff’s violent side hustle. But the actress, who frequently steals the scenes in Pitt’s star vehicle, says that Tarantino’s script made it easy to settle into the groove of the late 1970s.
As Karen seduces Cliff and finds herself drawn into his orbit with equal measure, Mis-adventures captures the pace of the 1970s with drawn-out scenes that allow the action to bid its time. Debicki notes that her scenes often run 10 to 12 pages—a rarity these days even for a star who scored a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her work as Princess Diana on The Crown and wowed audiences in the 1920s’ flapper garb of Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.
“It really made me think about this very analogue world—how people speak to each other and the way that they’re able to focus in on each other and the way that they think in a less noisy brain,” Debicki says on getting into the mindset of the era. “I really liked thinking about that rhythm. Particularly when Cliff enters Karen’s life, yes, she’s got to work and she’s still trying to make things happen for Charlie. But it’s like nothing else exists because she’s not on the phone. She’s not taking a thousand calls. She’s locked into this person and he’s really locked into her. I really loved thinking about attention span, the way they can focus in on each other.” As far as managers go, Karen Crosby is the antithesis of Ari Gold. She’s working her client, not the room.
Debicki adds that the ‘70s’ fashion was key to shaping Karen’s attraction to and immersion into Cliff’s world. She often appears pressed and poised, the complete opposite of Cliff’s casually dishevelled surfer boy.
“Trish Somerville, our costume designer, is a genius, and it was she and David [Fincher] who had this idea that Karen would always wear varying shades of white,” says Debicki.
The actress adds that the pristine and stylish wardrobe helped her find Karen’s arc. “When you first meet this character, there is something kind of removed about her. She’s untouchable. And then of course she becomes a little less white,’ a little less clean.” Debicki says that Somerville bounced the shapes and colours of Karen’s look off her to find the right match. And, dear reader, the look and the vibe totally gel.
Moreover, the purity of Karen’s white ensembles really accentuates the playful arc that Debicki instills within the agent. Karen seems strictly business when Cliff first meets her. However, sparks ignite between then as Karen gets a better sense of what Cliff can bring to Charlie. This all plays out in Debicki’s ferociously fearless interpretation that awakens a sleeping giant.
For example, in the first meeting that Karen arranges, Charlie probes Cliff’s work as a solider for insights about what it feels like to kill a man. Cliff responds by advising Charlie—a Jew—to buy and kill a pig. As Cliff explains in detail the sensation of feeling a body struggle for life and slip away, Karen watches in awe. The look on Debicki’s face conveys a titillating journey. The story mortifies Karen when it begins, yet as Cliff goes on, her expression softens. She’s intrigued, awed, and then visibly aroused by bloody affair he describes.
Put another way: Debicki makes Karen a freak and it’s positively delicious. Her relationship with Cliff gets a little physical, too, as he enjoys a little slap. Being a stunt man, though, he needs it a big rougher to feel it. Debicki really gets her back into it, too. Karen relishes the need to wind up and smack her golden boy.
“I think she is savvy and I think that she’s fun,” says Debicki on Karen’s wild ride. “The thing about Cliff that’s so glorious is he’s incredibly irreverent. He’s an outsider, so he’s able to be authentically himself. That energy unlocks something in Karen. The pig conversation is just not the conversation she expected to have that night. It takes her so by surprise that there is an enjoyment to it: Who is this person? It’s so much more interesting than the conversation she thought she was going to be having about stunt work or the production company. He lifts the lid off that for her.”
Cliff Booth may be the one who lifts the lid off Karen, but Debicki blows the lid off Cliff Booth.