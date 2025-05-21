Duster Review: This Action Crime Series Goes Full Speed

Series have been exceptional lately in when it comes to quality genre storytelling. They’ve been subversive, giving fresh spins on tropes and conventions that have long been overused in series and films. The action genre is not new–and some may say it’s even causing fatigue among audiences thanks to the flood of superhero films. But sometimes, just sometimes, an action piece pushes the boundaries of the genre and delivers something new with its characters, set pieces, and storytelling. Duster happens to do just that.
HBO Max’s Duster was created by J.J. Abrams (Lost and the Star Wars spinoffs) and LoToya Morgan (Parenthood, The Walking Dead) and is set against the backdrop of the South West in 1972. Abrams took the chance to bring back a fellow Lost actor, Josh Holloway, who plays getaway driver Jim Ellis. Alongside him, we have Rachel Hilson (This Is Us and Love, Victor), who plays the first Black woman to join the FBI, Nina Hayes. Nina has the drive to take down an organised crime syndicate run by Ezra Saxton (the great Keith David). With the assistance of Ellis, Nina embarks on an action-packed investigation and lands herself in some absurd situations. Fast cars, funk, groovy outfits, and exhilarating action are exactly what you will get in this show.
Duster introduces Nina in the opening scene. Immediately, audiences see that she is a determined young woman, and she isn’t a pushover. She is resolute and adamant about her decision to join the case to take down Saxton. She never allows the reluctance from the two white men across her to faze her. Then we have Ellis, zipping around in his 1970 cherry red Plymouth Duster with his “niece” Luna (Adriana Aluna Martinez) by his side. He’s reckless, but he also possesses the qualities of someone good. He teaches Luna to adopt manners, and it’s clear that he wants to set a good example for her. But Jim continues to entangle himself in shady business with Saxton.
The show does a tremendous job of establishing the qualities of our two leads. They’re quite opposite; where Nina is strong with her words, Jim is strong with his fists. Yet their dynamic throughout her show is interesting to watch and works well within the story. Nina wants to have Jim as an informant to help her take down Saxton, and at first, he’s apprehensive. Their dynamic is reminiscent of ’70s’ buddy cop flicks, and they soon build trust. Hilson and Holloway’s chemistry is impeccable.
Hilson holds her own in every scene. She displays Nina’s determination with subtle mannerisms. She holds her head high, she walks with big strides, and her outfits are sublime. Nina presents herself with poised pride.
Alongside Nina is her slightly awkward but endearing partner, Awan (Asivak Koostachin). Their moments allow Nina to be more vulnerable. She opens up to Awan as the show progresses. Awan also has his own history. Both he and Nina are the only two People of Colour within the bureau, which allows them to relate their struggles of being often overlooked. They’re a fun pair to watch, and their dynamic is charming.
But the characters don’t just make this show; the story itself is exhilarating, and the action serves it well. There are scenes with classic ’70s tunes blaring as characters fight fist to fist or gun to gun. Nina pushes the boundaries of the investigation and lands herself in risky situations. There are also some thrilling sequences with Jim and his Duster, and the vehicle gets the chance to truly spin its wheels. Some episodes also immediately throw you straight in and then rewind to hours prior, which allows audiences to piece together how the story got to that point. The show doesn’t miss a beat.
But in the end, what makes Duster so fresh is its ability to be thrilling but also grounded in its commentary of Nina’s struggle as a Black woman within an institution that undermines minorities and continues to do so to this day. Duster doesn’t shy away from Nina and Awan’s fight to be heard. It also comments on second-wave feminism and the fight for workplace inequality. The ’70s doesn’t just serve as a backdrop for aesthetics but also to delve into the sociopolitical climate at the time.
Duster is a compelling show with action and mystery, but it also brings a gripping story of resilience about a woman who doesn’t back down despite being constantly undermined. Although it adopts conventions of classic action flicks, Duster is fresh and exciting.