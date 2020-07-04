Emmys 2020: What’s On Your Ballot?

In the midst of this turbulent year, the Emmys are still happening! Wanting something of a productive escape, I travelled down the rabbit hole of Emmy submission ballots to see which potential nominees might be gracing our screens later this year. Below are a mixture of nominations I want, nominations that I think are likely, and a couple of curveballs for interest! And reminder, if these ballots tell you anything, it’s that there’s far more stuff out there than we can ever get to!
My picks to win are in bold. Find the Emmy ballots here – and play along!
Note: The category quantities are formed through a sliding scale. Details can be found here.
Programs
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- His Dark Materials
- Homeland
- Killing Eve
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Pose
- Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Betty
- The Great
- Insecure
- Los Espookys
- Never Have I Ever
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Limited Series
- Devs
- I Know This Much Is True
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. Fletcher
- Watchmen
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special
- AKA Jane Roe
- Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell
- Suppressed: The Fight To Vote
- Who Killed Garrett Phillips?
- The Witnesses
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Series
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
- The Confession Tapes
- Dirty Money
- The Family
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning
Animation
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Central Park
- Harley Quinn
- Steven Universe The Movie
Outstanding Voice-Over
- Lake Bell, Harley Quinn
- Cristela Alonzo, His Dark Materials
- Tituss Burgess, Central Park
- Kit Connor, His Dark Materials
- Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn
Writing
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- “Prisoners Of War,” Homeland
- “Are You From Pinner?,” Killing Eve
- “Chapter 16: The Blue Fairy,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” Pose
- “The Daemon-Cages,” His Dark Materials
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place
- “The Great,” The Great
- “Lowkey Happy,” Insecure
- “…felt super Indian,” Never Have I Ever
- “Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
- “The Spark,” Little Fires Everywhere
- “Invisible Fence,” Mrs. Fletcher
- “A Sparrow In A Swallow’s Nest,” The Terror: Infamy
- “Episode 1,” Unbelievable
- “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen
Directing
Outstanding Directing, Drama
- Jamie Childs, “Betrayal,” His Dark Materials
- Lesli Linka Glatter, “Prisoners Of War,” Homeland
- Shannon Murphy, “Are You From Pinner?,” Killing Eve
- Saverio Costanzo, “Chapter 9: The New Name,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Steven Canals, “Revelations,” Pose
Outstanding Directing, Comedy
- Crystal Moselle, “Perstephanie,” Betty
- Geeta V. Patel, “The Beaver’s Nose,” The Great
- Stella Meghie, “Lowkey Movin’ On,” Insecure
- Fernando Frías de la Parra, “El monstruo marino,” Los Espookys
- Kabir Akhtar, “…been the loneliest boy in the world,” Never Have I Ever
Outstanding Directing, Limited Series/Movie/Dramatic Special
- Lynn Shelton, “Find A Way,” Little Fires Everywhere
- Nicole Holofcener, “Empty Best,” Mrs. Fletcher
- Lily Mariye, “Shatter Like A Pearl,” Lily Mariye
- Lisa Cholodenko, “Episode 1,” Unbelievable
- Stephen Williams, “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen
Acting, Drama
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Claire Danes, Homeland
- Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
- Gaia Girace, My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Margherita Mazzucco, My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian
- Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Expanse
- Angelica Ross, Pose
- Nimrat Kaur, Homeland
- Indya Moore, Pose
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Tessa Thompson, Westworld
- Anna Rita Vitolo, My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Ruth Wilson, His Dark Materials
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve
- Dyllón Burnside, Pose
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Asia Kate Dillon, Billions*
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Francesco Serpico, My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Tosin Cole, Doctor Who
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
*Asia Kate Dillion identify as non-binary, but they are listed in this category as this is the category in which their performance has been submitted.
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
- Camille Cottin, “Beautiful Monster,” Killing Eve
- Evgenia Dodina, “Are You From Pinner?,” Killing Eve
- Patrice Johnson Chevannes, “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” Pose
- Jo Martin, “Fugitive Of The Judoon,” Doctor Who
- Ming-Na Wen, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
- Clarke Peters, “Lyra’s Jordan,” His Dark Materials
- Sean Delaney, “Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey,” Killing Eve
- Sacha Dhawan, “The Timeless Children,” Doctor Who
- Giancarlo Esposito, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” The Mandalorian
- Werner Herzog, “Chapter 3: The Sin,” The Mandalorian
Acting, Comedy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Melissa Barrera, Vida
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Randall Park, Fresh Off The Boat
- Julio Torres, Los Espookys
- Bernardo Velasco, Los Espookys
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Hiam Abbass, Ramy
- Lolly Adefope, Shrill
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Quinta Brunson, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Phoebe Fox, The Great
- Patti Harrison, Shrill
- Poorna Jagannathan, Never Have I Ever
- Jameela Jamill, The Good Place
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Ser Anzoategui, Vida
- Sebastian De Souza, The Great
- Sacha Dhawan, The Great
- Caleb Eberhardt, Betty
- Jay Ellis, Insecure
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Adelina Anthony, “Episode 305,” Vida
- Angela Bassett, “Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h,” A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Nicole Byer, “Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h,” A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Sarita Choudhury, “Rallying To Keep The Game Alive,” Modern Love
- Laverne Cox, “Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h,” A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jamie Demetriou, “Love Hurts,” The Great
- Dustin Milligan, “The Presidential Suite,” Schitt’s Creek
- Dev Patel, “When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist,” Modern Love
- Haaz Sleiman, “The Son,” Little America
- Justice Smith, “Bad Blood,” Drunk History
Acting, Limited
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Kathryn Hahn, Mrs. Fletcher
- Regina King, Watchmen
- Sonoya Mizuno, Devs
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Rory Kinnear, Years And Years
- Derek Mio, The Terror: Infamy
- Nikesh Patel, Four Weddings And A Funeral
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
- Ruba Blal Asfour, Our Boys
- Hong Chau, Watchmen
- Tiffany Haddish, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker
- Miki Ishikawa, The Terror: Infamy
- Huang Lu, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
- Barkhad Abdi, Castle Rock
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
- George Takei, The Terror: Infamy
- Owen Teague, Mrs. Fletcher
Cinematography
Outstanding Cinematography, Single-Camera, Half-Hour
- Jackson Hunt, “Ladies on Fire,” Betty
- Toby Oliver, “You Don’t Have To,” Dead To Me
- David Miller, “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place
- Kira Kelly, “Lowkey Happy,” Insecure
- Benjamín Echazarreta, “El monstruo marino,” Los Espookys
Outstanding Cinematography, Single-Camera, One-Hour
- Adriano Goldman, “Aberfan,” The Crown
- Jeremy Benning, “New Terra,” The Expanse
- John Brawley, “The Beaver’s Nose,” The Great
- David Higgs, “Betrayal,” His Dark Materials
- Fabio Cianchetti, “Chapter 14: Rage,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
Outstanding Cinematography, Single-Camera, Limited Series or Movie
- Stuart Howell, “Episode One,” Catherine The Great
- Rob Hardy, “Episode 7,” Devs
- Trevor Forrest, “Find A Way,” Little Fires Everywhere
- Gregory Middleton, “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen
- Tony Slater Ling, “Episode 1,” Years And Years
Music
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Aska Matsumiya, “The Tombs,” Betty
- Nathan Barr, “The Great,” The Great
- Lorne Balfe, “Lyra’s Jordan,” His Dark Materials
- Nicholas Britell, “This Is Not For Tears,” Succession
- Ramin Djawadi, “Crisis Theory,” Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Rupert Gregson-Williams, “Episode Four,” Catherine The Great
- Ben Salisbury, Bob Locke and Tim Norfolk (The Insects), ,Geoff Barrow “Episode 7,” Devs
- Mark Isham, Isabella Summers, “The Spider Web,” Little Fires Everywhere
- Craig Wedren, “Empty Best,” Mrs. Fletcher
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice,” Watchmen
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Ólafur Arnalds, Defending Jacob
- Lorne Balfe, His Dark Materials
- MikeQ, James Blake, Ash B., Legendary
- Mark Isham, Isabella Summers, Little Fires Everywhere
- Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, The Witcher
Outstanding Music Supervision
- Maggie Rochford, Chantelle Woodnutt, “Episode One,” Catherine The Great
- Maggie Phillips, “A Pox On Hope,” The Great
- Kevin Edelman, “Prisoners Of War,” Homeland
- Catherine Grieves, David Holmes, “Meetings Have Biscuits,” Killing Eve
- Francesca Calvelli, “Chapter 16: The Blue Fairy,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
Titles
Outstanding Main Title Design
- The Affair
- Catherine The Great
- Homeland
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- Westworld
Hairstyling/Makeup
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- “Ladies On Fire,” Betty
- “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” Dead To Me
- “And Salt The Earth Behind You,” Euphoria
- “…felt super Indian,” Never Have I Ever
- “Happy Ending,” Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Period/Character Hairstyling
- “Grandma & Chill,” Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
- “3rd & Bonaparte Is Always In The Shade,” A Black Lady Sketch Show
- “Moscow Mule,” The Great
- “The Idea Of North,” His Dark Materials
- “Worth It,” Pose
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- “Grandma & Chill,” Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
- “And Salt The Earth Behind You,” Euphoria
- “The One-Eyed Man,” The Expanse
- “Lowkey Distant,” Insecure
- “Are You From Pinner?,” Killing Eve
Outstanding Period/Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- “Where Are My Background Singers?,” A Black Lady Sketch Show
- “Episode One,” Catherine The Great
- “The Great,” The Great
- “Chapter 13: The Betrayal,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- “Acting Up,” Pose
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
- “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” The Mandalorian
- “Why We Can’t Retire,” Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj
- “Love’s In Need Of Love Today,” Pose
- “A God Walks in to Abar,” Watchmen
- “Crisis Theory,” Westworld
Costumes
Outstanding Costumes, Period
- “Episode One,” Catherine The Great
- “The Beaver’s Nose,” The Great
- “Chapter 15: Ghosts,” My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of A New Name
- “Acting Up,” Pose
- “Taizo,” The Terror: Infamy
Outstanding Costumes, Fantasy/Sci-Fi
- “Jetsam,” The Expanse
- “The Idea of North,” His Dark Materials
- “Chapter 3: The Sin,” The Mandalorian
- “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen
- “Parce Domine,” Westworld
Outstanding Costumes, Contemporary
- “Happy Birthday, Tyler,” Betty
- “Episode 5,” Devs
- “The Next Episode,” Euphoria
- “Lowkey Trippin’,” Insecure
- “Are You From Pinner?,” Killing Eve
