Fantasia’s First Wave Announcement is Ready for Your Eyeballs

If there is one place you would expect perseverance and adaption, it is a genre film festival. The unknown future and imminent apocalypse have been imagined long before these fests existed, and they know that there are plenty of stories to still be told after the world as we know it disappears.
Coming hot off the heels of the popular and successful virtual Chattanooga Film Fest, Fantasia International Film Festival has announced the first wave of titles for their virtual fest. Moving online and later in the summer, the fest will run from August 20 through September 2, 2020 and tickets available to the “screenings,” along with director Q&As, to keep the festival spirit as alive as possible. True to its previous 23 years of the festival, this year is already shaping up to be a weird and wild time with films crawling to the lineup from all corners of the globe.
Folk and occult horror The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw grabbed my attention right away as one to watch. As did the Tiny Tim documentary Tiny Tim: King For A Day (if only for the perfectly unsettling promotional image to accompany the announcement). But even in the wide field of eclectic films it is clear that the fest already belongs to one woman; Brea Grant. Not only did she write and star in Lucky (which was slated to open SXSW this year), but she also wrote and directly the highly anticipated 12 Hour Shift. It is hard to argue that Grant is bursting into a scene she has been working in for decades, but if this is what it takes to finally get her the high-profile attention she deserves: Giddy Up.
Here is the full list of the first wave’s announced titles, and keep an eye out for more updates from the Fantasia next month:
#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
USA
World Premiere
12 HOUR SHIFT
Dir. Brea Grant
USA
International Premiere
A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian Premiere
COME TRUE
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere
THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere
FRIED BARRY
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian Premiere
KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India/UK
World Premiere
LABYRINTH OF CINEMA
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian Premiere
LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
USA
International Premiere
LUCKY
Dir. Natasha Kermani
USA
International Premiere
THE OLD MAN MOVIE
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American Premiere
THE RECKONING
Dir. Neil Marshall
UK
Special Screening
SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American Premiere
SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian Premiere
TEZUKA’S BARBARA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American Premiere
TIME OF MOULTING
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American Premiere
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere
UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden
World Premiere
THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere
UNEARTH
Dirs. John C. Lyons & Dorota Swies
USA
World Premiere
YUMMY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec Premiere
For more information, visit www.fantasiafestival.com
