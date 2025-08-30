Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives Review: Now It’s Ruined A Movie, Too

Whether or not you find either Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce or The Man Show funny will probably determine if you like Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives, an Italian 2025 bro sports comedy that takes its lessons from American director Todd Phillips’ early work (Old School, The Hangover).
The actors, including Giacamo Ferrara, Silvia D’Amico, Enrico Borello, and Francesco Russo, are game, and they have to be for playing in a sub-genre that’s as balls-to-the-wall as this film finds itself. Director Alessio Maria Federici knows to put consistent flourishes throughout the film to keep audiences entertained. It’s a smart choice, seeing as this is a film about fantasy football — that is, soccer, to North American audiences.
But there’s also a familiar premise: a wedding where no one can find the groom. The groomsmen, who were the last ones with him, partying (in this case around a Fantasy Football get together, where they draft players from the existing league), must retrace their steps, find the groom, and save the wedding — and perhaps even learn to grow up a little.
It is not a good thing that a lot of the plot and the jokes in Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives feel obvious. For example, one asset for comedy is the element of surprise. If the person receiving the joke knows where it is going, then it’s not going to be that funny. In fact, the waiting may become a little annoying. At most, one might receive a polite acknowledgement that, yes, the joke is clever. Fantasy Football does not even have that going for it because it’s not clever. It’s a warmed over, poorer alternative to better movies from a film era long gone.
For example, take the opening five minutes, which are centred around a celebration by folks happy to make fun of one of their moms. It’s been ten long years, and they finally get to make “Your Mom” jokes. Once the mom joke floodgates open, the film cuts between a slow-motion shot of the group of guys wearing suits and #coolguy glasses walking down an alleyway and a bunch of exotic dancers running from a burning house, all set to “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum. It invites a comparison between scallywags for all the moronic behaviour set during a special occasion.
For fantasy sports fans and viewers who don’t get too bent out of shape over (perceived) abundant creative laziness, Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives is worth catching at some point. For everyone else, consider this one an L.
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives is now streaming on Netflix.