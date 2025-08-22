Dogs are arguably humanity’s most beloved animals, and over the years, they’ve taken on iconic roles, such as Toto in The Wizard of Oz, Buddy in Air Bud, and Dug in Up. But puppy charm in film can only go so far. For audiences to truly connect with a story, there must be a strong human presence as well. In 2023, Strays was released to mixed reception and was a box-office bomb, grossing only $36 million on a $46 million budget. Clearly, there’s a limited appetite for 90 minutes of dogs on solo adventures with minimal human interaction, even when animated. Based on critical and audience reactions, the message seemed clear, yet Sony Pictures and Netflix think otherwise with their new release, Fixed.
Bud (Adam DeVine) is the only dog in his neighbourhood who hasn’t been neutered, and he’s mocked by other dogs for it. But when he learns that he will finally have the procedure in just 24 hours, he embarks on one last wild adventure with his friends Rocco (Idris Elba), Fetch (Fred Armisen), and Lucky (Bobby Monyihan), all while trying to keep his crush, Honey (Kathryn Hahn), away from his rival, Sterling (Beck Bennett).
If the synopsis doesn’t give it away, Fixed is one of the raunchiest films of the year. There’s little enjoyment to be found in listening to dogs rant about how terrible it is to be neutered, especially when it’s one of the only jokes the film has. The story lacks substance, as it’s just a group of dogs wandering the city, getting into wacky situations, like picking fights with bigger dogs or humping random objects. The film feels especially shallow because the script feels like an animated copy of Strays, which was already a weak effort. It’s a mystery why Fixed warranted a $30 million budget.
The voice cast of DeVine, Elba, Hahn, Armisen, Moynihan, and Bennet do their best with what they are given. The handful of Saturday Night Live alumni are going to find a way to make the material work. And to its credit, as Sony Pictures’ first traditionally animated movie, Fixed looks great. The animation is vibrant and colourful, with a style that echoes classic Disney films, even if the content couldn’t be further removed from them.
Aside from its appealing animation style and the valiant effort from the voice cast, Fixed is not a film worth seeking out. There are many other films and shows, both on Netflix and beyond, that deserve the viewer’s time and attention more. Hopefully, in the future, Sony and Netflix will choose to invest in more worthwhile projects.
Fixed is now available to stream on Netflix.