Friendship: TIFF 2024 Review

Let’s not bury the lead here: Friendship is an instant classic. Director Andrew DeYoung alongside stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd strikes comedy gold in a delectably absurd cringe comedy that has audiences rolling in the aisles.
Craig Waterman (Robinson) lives the unassuming life of a suburban dad. He works a dull job, wears schlubby clothes, and treats dinner at Spaghetti Freddy’s as the highlight of his week. He’s unremarkable in every way.
When the film begins, we meet Craig and his wife Tami (Kate Mara) at a support group for cancer survivours. As Tami discusses her recovery, she takes not-so-subtle jabs at her husband, revealing they’re not exactly on the same wavelength. And as the conversation shifts over to Craig’s point of view, it’s obvious why living with this guy presents some challenges.
Craig describes himself as a lone wolf. And based on his early behaviour, Craig would be doing the world a favour by permanently social distancing. He just can’t act appropriately in social situations. Though he often means well, he’s clueless at reading social cues.
Making matters worse, he has a habit of taking things way too far. Whether pouring his morning coffee to the brim or wolfing down 22,000-calorie meals, the man doesn’t know when enough is enough. But overdoing it isn’t even his worst quirk. When Craig screws up — which happens a lot — he’s incapable of bowing out gracefully.
When the post office ships the wrong package to Craig’s address, he drops it off on his neighbour’s doorstep. This leads to a chance encounter with his new neighbour Brian (Paul Rudd); a TV weatherman, a musician, and lover of hand-rolled herbal cigarettes. Brian takes a genuine interest in Craig, putting an end to his lone wolf lifestyle.
Craig obsesses over their friendship as the men grow closer. But during a guys’ night, his inner maniac reveals itself, making things so awkward he’s banished from Brian’s friend circle. Craig can’t process the rejection and takes drastic measures to reinsert himself into his ex-bestie’s life. Before long, Craig’s desperate attempts to mend the relationship turn self-destructive, threatening to destroy every facet of his life.
Robinson’s brand of comedy may not appeal to the broadest audience, but those who get, live for this s#!t. It’s a lot like the obsessive fandom for manga, Twin Peaks, and vinyl records. Friendship often feels like I Think You Should Leave the Movie. Robinson isn’t bringing new dimensions to his beloved ITYSL persona, so much as refining it for a bigger medium.
Rest assured, you’re getting Robinson’s signature brand of lunacy. There’s the tantrums, awkward turns of phrase, and hilarious misreadings of social queues that make his characters behave like middle-aged toddlers. Watching Robinson do his thing on the silver screen just hits differently. There’s something magical about seeing him “go nuts” on a giant screen among a charged-up audience.
Robinson’s face is a gift to cinema. Not since Jim Carrey has a comedic performer so adeptly twisted and contorted every facial crevice with such unabashed fervour. He’s the Picasso of physical comedy, his body the canvas, and every flailing limb and slumped shoulder executed like precision brushstrokes
Beyond the ridiculous characters and the zany situations they find themselves in, Friendship gets to the heart of a pressing issue. The film touches on the current loneliness crisis, the fragility of the male ego, and the frustration of the folks who feel like they’ve been pushed to the edge of society. As silly as the film gets, there’s a lot to read into the forces which conditioned Craig Waterman to tear through social situations like a wrecking ball.
In the end, the film presents a dark and twisted story about fitting in that speaks to our collective yearning to connect with others. It’s a side-splitting anti-buddy flick featuring a showstopping lead performance from one of the most unique voices in comedy.
Friendship is one of 2024’s cinematic treasures and a gift to ITYSL fans. It’s an endlessly rewatchable future cult classic destined to spark a thousand memes.