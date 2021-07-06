Future of Film Showcase 2021 Launches on CBC Gem This Friday

Attention movie lovers! Friday July 9th marks the launch of the 8th annual Future of Film Showcase (FOFS). FOFS 2021 is a short film festival featuring films from “Canada’s most promising new voices aged 40 and younger.”
FOFS 2021 will be a virtual festival available to stream for free on CBC Gem from July 9th to July 22nd, 2021. This year’s lineup highlights critical social issues such as “Black and Indigenous identity, climate change, and mental health.” All screenings will include Q&As with participating filmmakers, published to the FOFS YouTube channel.
We’ve posted the festival lineup down below.
Future of Film Showcase 2021 Lineup
Aries (2020)
Directed by Elian Mikkola
Language: Silent
Runtime 3:20m
A single window frame; a portal. As the circular nature of time begins to reveal itself, a new decade begins.
Faraway (2020)
Directed by Aziz Zoromba
Language: French, English and Arabic w/ French and English subtitles
Runtime: 17:53m
After being estranged from his family for his homosexuality, we observe a young Arab man over four seasons and from far away as he navigates his solitude – all the while attempting to reconnect with his mother.
Aries (2020)
Directed by Elian Mikkola
Language: Silent
Runtime 3:20m
A single window frame; a portal. As the circular nature of time begins to reveal itself, a new
decade begins.
Faraway (2020)
Directed by Aziz Zoromba
Language: French, English and Arabic w/ French and English subtitles
Runtime: 17:53m
After being estranged from his family for his homosexuality, we observe a young Arab man over
four seasons and from far away as he navigates his solitude – all the while attempting to
reconnect with his mother.
Flower Boy (2019)
Directed by Anya Chirkova
Language: English
Runtime: 16:25m
As August creeps in, Nav forms an intimate bond with an audacious painter and a middle-aged laser tag owner. Just as he begins to find himself, summer inescapably comes to an end.
Kajanaqtuq (2020)
Directed by Ella Morton
Language: English
Runtime: 10:39m
Inuk elder Naulaq LeDrew reflects on her home in Nunavut, Canada.
My Head Aches When I Look Too Long (2020)
Directed by Callahan Bracken
Language: English
Runtime: 3:18m
Through a patchwork of digital and traditional animation techniques, My Head Aches When I Look Too Long follows a teenage boy as he confronts the implications of modern technology on his queerness.
Parlour Palm (2020)
Directed by Rebeccah Love
Language: English
Runtime: 24:37m
An overworked lawyer attempts to care for his partner while she descends into a climate-change-anxiety fuelled manic episode.
Sophie and Jacob (2021)
Directed by Max Shoham
Language: English
Runtime: 8:48m
Inspired by the true story of family, and finding home, no matter the circumstance. Sometimes home cannot be a place, and becomes simply a memory, a mindset.
Sunken Cave and a Migrating Bird (2020)
Directed by by Qiuli Wu
Language: Chinese with English subtitles
Runtime: 10:31m
Between a dilapidated building and a zoo, humans and animals are trapped. Out of boredom, two siblings decide to steal a fish from the artificial lake. Wandering about, they gradually realize their surroundings seem to echo mysteriously with the past of the land……
This is a Period Piece (2020)
Directed by Bruna Arbex
Language: English
Runtime: 14:26m
The short film tells the story of Riley, a 13 year old tomboy that confronts her fears of becoming a woman at the night she gets her period for the first time.
tulips are my father’s favourite flower (2019)
Directed by Nisha Platzer
Language: English
Runtime: 3:03m
This prosaic title serves as a jumping off point for the viewer to reflect on personal associations that arise from the abstract aesthetic of the work. Tulips… is shot on 16mm, hand processed, contact printed, tinted, and toned. Soundtrack by Apollo.
(2020)
Directed by Kourtney Jackson
Language: English
Runtime: 9:52m
As they get ready for the day, three young Black women discuss the public perception of their Blackness in relation to their cultivation of a strong sense of self. Wash Day is an intimate exploration into how private, domestic acts such as washing your hair or putting on makeup become a significant re-acquaintance with the body, before and after navigating the politics of one’s outwardly appearance.
About the Future of Film Showcase:
The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a Canadian not-for-profit media arts organization presenting short films from Canadian Filmmakers aged 40 and younger. Founded in 2014 by filmmakers Eric Bizzarri and Shant Joshi, FOFS fosters the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers by providing them with a platform that celebrates their art alongside an audience as unique as they are, and one that allows filmmakers to network, cultivate, and share their talent through an annual film festival and professional development events throughout the year.
Comments