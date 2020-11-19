Godmothered Trailer: Be Careful What You Wish For

Disney+ grabbed our attention with its thrilling sci-fi/western mashup, The Mandalorian. And one year later, Disney’s streaming service is busting its tail, making sure it fits all your entertainment needs. So with the festive season right around the corner, Disney+ is dropping trailers for their feel-good holiday content.
Yesterday Disney shared a trailer and tracklist for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. And now, just 24-hours later, the House of Mouse has dropped a new trailer for their holiday fantasy, Godmothered.
Godmothered stars Jillian Bell as a fairy godmother-in-training named Eleanor who isn’t equipped to to handle the gritty real world. Eleanor faces a harsh reality-check when she ends up in Boston trying to help a disillusioned single mom (Isla Fisher). Naturally, hijinks ensue.
Godmothered trailer:
Bell has been racking up acting credits in recent years, and it’s hard to find a role that tops her work in Brittany Runs a Marathon. Bell is an exceptional comedic talent capable of bringing depth and relatability to even the silliest of roles. If you haven’t seen Brittany Runs a Marathon yet, I can’t recommend it enough, and it’s an excellent primer for all Bell’s off-the-wall fairy shenanigans in Godmothered.
Godmothered is directed by Bridget Jones’s Diary director Sharon Maguire and co-written by Kari Granlund (Lady and the Tramp) and Melissa Stack (The Other Woman). So expect a charming, self-aware film that leans into holiday movie tropes but isn’t afraid to subvert them.
Godmothered synopsis:
Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.
Godmothered makes its Disney+ debut on Friday, December 4, 2020.
