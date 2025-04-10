Government Cheese Review: New Series Charmingly Combines TV Eras and Tones

Good television shows can mix genres in a way that feels like a reinvention, rather than an identity crisis. FX’s The Bear has caused much discourse in its awards runs regarding whether it’s a comedy or a drama, but these discussions are simply pointless when a show effectively utilizes the medium’s episodic longevity to allow us to laugh, cry, or feel with characters and worlds on a small screen. Government Cheese, Apple TV+’s new series created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, is one of those good ones. It falls into this fresh category by warmly blending nostalgic tropes from series across the eras to create something that feels fresh to watch in the now.
If one were to do a media autopsy on Government Cheese, one could find a variety of influences. Its setting is a postcard-perfect, Brady Bunch-esque, 1969 San Fernando Valley. The show kicks off when Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo) is released from prison. He brims with hope at a fresh start towards prosperity with his self sharpening drill invention and the opportunity to reinvest in his family, who have all developed their own lives while he was on the inside. His wife, Astoria (Simone Missick) longs for creativity in her job, his son, Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) has a righteous rebellious edge, and other his son, Einstein (Evan Ellison) is incredibly smart, but would much rather practice pole vaulting in their front yard and hang out with his girlfriend.
Like the aforementioned Bradys or other nuclear families from series’ past, the Chambers are charming. As a viewer, one likes spending time with them. Government Cheese presents many humorous moments as Hampton and his family try, and sometimes try not, to connect, but the show veers into dramatic territory too. Though wanting to keep on the straight and narrow, Hampton struggles to make moral choices as complications and debts come to haunt him from his time behind bars. Like Walter White in Breaking Bad or many of the “difficult men” from past series, this characterization creates a compelling emotional dichotomy for Hampton. You both root for and against his actions throughout the season, even if you understand where he’s coming from.
Not just taking influence from prior comedies or dramas, the show has some unexpected similarities as well. It can be delightfully off-kilter and it incorporates surrealism into its plot lines that would feel right at home in an episode of Atlanta or Twin Peaks. As a viewer, you never feel like the creators are trying to be odd for odd’s sake, however–whether it’s strange animals or dream-like environments, they always tie into the character’s emotional state and feel relevant to the episodes.
Government Cheese takes many disparate tones and television influences and unifies them into a satisfying experience. As the Chambers work towards unity and individual growth it’s not just charming in its humour but has a satisfying injection of drama and strangeness too. The beauty of a series like this one is that although a viewer watches these stories through a box or screen, they don’t have to fit into a creative box. They can make you laugh one episode or make you feel stressed or sad another. If that’s the sign of an effective show, Government Cheese hits its mark and is worth the watch.
The first four episodes of Government Cheese premiere April 16 on AppleTV+. New episodes will debut weekly.