HBO Max Unveiled!

Warner Bros. launched its own streaming service through HBO, arguably the media company’s most trusted entertainment brand. Since there are several excellent articles detailing the technical aspects of the streaming service, we at That Shelf are going to focus on the content instead of merely regurgitating that information. Thankfully, there’s quite a bit of content to go around!
The interface on HBO Max is fantastic and a personal favourite of mine amongst the ever-growing number of steaming services now available. This article will break some of your options down as the interface presents them to you.
Featured Series
- You can catch all HBO series from legendary television like The Sopranos and The Wire to the network’s newer critically-acclaimed fare like Game of Thrones and Westworld.
- All seasons of the new Doctor Who (a full eleven seasons!) are available right now!
- Excellent content like the drag series We’re Here, the dark comedy Search Party, and animated classics such as Boondocks and Adventure Time.
Featured Movies
- All 8 of the original Harry Potter films!
- Venture back into Middle-Earth with The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
- There are some truly stunning foreign language films under the International tab and the likes of Au Revoir Les Enfants, Babette’s Feast, Bicycle Thieves, The Hidden Fortress, and The Heiresses are available for your pleasure.
- Venture from one manor to the next, from Downton Abbey to Ready or Not.
- Romantic comedy favourites like Crazy Rich Asians and Bridesmaids.
- Blockbuster icons like Alien, Jaws, and the Christmas favourite Die Hard.
- An excellent array of HBO and HBO Max documentaries like The Jinx, McMillion$, and The Inventor.
HBO Max Originals
The HBO Max Originals content is a bit sparse at the service’s launch, but there’s some fantastic options right off the bat, such as Anna Kendrick’s Love Life, the voguing reality competition Legendary, a brand new Looney Tunes animated series, and a delightful late-night talk show with the one and only Elmo!
The Hubs: HBO
HBO Max’s primary selling point is that if you’re already paying for—or were considering paying for—HBO, you get all of that content plus a plethora of additional content! While everyone knows the behemoths of HBO, I’m going to recommend some of the network’s underrated content – and there’s still plenty more!
- Betty is a beautiful series following a young group of girls as they tackle the masculinity of the skateboarding world. (Queer!)
- Black Lady Sketch Show is just hilarious. Watch it.
- The Comeback is dark, hilarious, and poignant. It also features Lisa Kudrow’s best performance.
- Euphoria proves that we don’t deserve Zendaya’s artistry. (Queer!)
- Gentleman Jack is a quiet story that defines the times of the old and the new. (Queer!)
- Los Espookys is one of the most unique series you will ever see. A true gem – and one that will surprise you more than you think. (Queer!)
- Miss Sherlock. (Queer!)
- My Brilliant Friend is elegiac, heartbreaking, powerful.
- The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency is charming, fun, and brilliant. Ripe for a reboot, please!
- Show Me a Hero is a powerful showcase of Northern racism. Plus, Oscar Isaac!
- The beautiful, poetic, and heartbreaking The World Between Us (No Outsiders).
The Hubs: DC
DC fans, rejoice! Animated and live-action DC series along with celebrated movies like Wonder Woman and Aquaman are available!
The Hubs: Sesame Workshop
Your HBO Sesame Street hub!
The Hubs: Turner Classic Movies
Reader, I squealed!
The Turner Classic Movies tab is what makes HBO Max entirely worth it to me – and I am thrilled to share some of the cinematic treasures available at your fingertips right now!
- Some of Alfred Hitchcock’s finest work, such as The Girl and The Man Who Knew Too Much.
- The four-part Soviet classic War and Peace is available in all of its stunning cinematic glory.
- Queer cinema icon Victim. (Queer!)
- Akira Kurosawa’s iconic adaptation of Macbeth: Throne of Blood.
- James Ivory’s sultry classic A Room with a View. (Queer!)
- Peter Weir’s haunting and picturesque Picnic at Hanging Rock.
- The stunning silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc
- The Last Unicorn and The Land Before Time!
- The stunning, haunting, mesmerizing Black Girl.
- Charlie Chaplin in all of his glory – do yourself a favor and watch The Great Dictator now.
- The anti-colonial masterpiece The Battle of Algiers.
The Hubs: Studio Ghibli
I also screamed at this, full disclosure. For the first time, you can stream these Studio Ghibli classics right now:
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Spirited Away
- Princess Mononoke
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- The Tale of the Princes Kaguya
- Tales from Earthsea
And more!
The Hubs: Cartoon Network
Adventure Time, Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls, and the delightfully Queer Steven Universe!
The Hubs: Adult Swim
Your favourite Adult Swim content is right here, including Samurai Jack and Robot Chicken.
The Hubs: Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll on HBO offers an acclaimed anime series, including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Kill la Kill.
The Hubs: Looney Tunes
Your childhood Saturday morning Looney Tunes delights, ready to make you laugh once more!
There’s still plenty of content to go – and we will cover it as we can. Comment below and let us know: what will you be watching on HBO Max?!
