Hot Docs 2024: Ari’s Theme Review

Not everyone dreams of creating art; however, those who do know how difficult it is to take an idea in their head and turn it into something tangible. From there, presenting that work to an audience becomes even more challenging. Now, imagine the unique barriers one might face if they couldn’t physically interact with the tools needed to execute their vision, as is the reality for Ari Kinarthy. A composer from Victoria, British Columbia, Ari has had a lifelong battle with spinal muscular atrophy. This condition affects his physical abilities and presents unique challenges in his artistic journey.
Ari’s Theme is an incredibly moving documentary screening at this year’s Hot Docs International Film Festival. It follows Ari on a journey as he composes a profoundly personal musical score to capture and accompany his most cherished memories. Directed by Nathan Drillot and Jeff Lee Petry, two filmmakers from Vancouver, Ari’s Theme also provides fascinating commentary on what drives people to create, whether it’s to impact an audience emotionally, to be remembered, or to grow personally. For Ari and many others, it’s a combination of all three.
In a somewhat missed opportunity, the documentary only briefly explores how Ari became interested in music and the music that inspired him to create his own. Still, Ari’s Theme allows insight into the people in his life who influence his music, and it does so beautifully. Ari records several audio diaries throughout the film, capturing his momentary thoughts and feelings. In one recorded early in his creative process, Ari poetically relates each family member to an instrument that aligns with their personality and support methods.
Regarding his musical compositions, Ari crafts some genuinely dynamic and emotionally rich motifs made more poignant in a scene where Ari shows them to his family alongside old videos from his childhood in an empty movie theatre. One piece in particular, which Ari dedicates to his mother, is a testament to the emotional depth of his work and is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.
Among many challenges Ari encounters during his work sessions, the most pressing is how he’s confined to writing most of his music in his head. Instead, this limitation is a testament to his musical talent and determination. Most composers can test ideas with physical instruments, allowing them to tinker with new ideas audibly. While Ari understandably feels this limits his work’s potential, it underscores exactly how musically talented he is.
The documentary’s filmmakers, Drillot and Petry, demonstrate their creative prowess through unique storytelling techniques. They not only highlight Ari’s musical knowledge and versatility but also bring his talent to life through inventive visual sequences accompanied by Ari’s music, providing viewers with a unique and immersive experience- the way Ari intended it to be.
Ari touches on several fears, dreams, and complex realities that it’s hard to analyze each one. While most people think about these at one point or another, Ari bravely faces them daily. In the documentary’s opening, he expresses his need to write and record this score, as not doing it will prevent him from becoming who he’s always wanted to be. By the film’s end, it’s cathartic to see that he has accomplished insurmountable growth and confidence, fully embodying the person he envisioned.
Ari’s Theme screened at the 2024 Hot Docs Film Festival.
