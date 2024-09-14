I, the Executioner: TIFF 2024 Review

I, the Executioner (aka Veteran 2) is the long-awaited sequel to the 2015 South Korean box-office sensation Veteran. This time out, director Ryoo Seung-wan tones down the comedic hijinks and ramps up the action, to deliver a go-for-broke sequel that ups the ante in all the right ways.
There’s a serial killer on the loose and he’s gone viral for dishing out vigilante justice to criminals who beat the justice system. Known as Haechi, the mysterious killer grows into a bigger social media star with each elaborate kill. It’s up to weathered veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) and his screwball squad to put an end to Haechi’s reign of terror. This time out they’re joined by Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in), aka the “UFC cop,” an ambitious rookie who became a viral sensation after taking out an armed thug with an Anderson Silva-like triangle choke.
Sun-woo proves a welcome addition to the team, but he has a penchant for crossing the line when capturing criminals. Do-cheol takes Sun-woo under his wing as Haechi stirs the city into a frenzy. With acts of mob justice tearing the town apart, Do-cheol must reckon with how his style of police work has helped forge the culture of violence.
Ryoo cracked the action-comedy code, delivering a sequel that feels less like a Veteran follow-up than an evolution. I, the Executioner delivers a perfectly honed mix of action, comedy, and suspense, placing it in the conversation with films like Rush Hour and Spy.
Veteran fans should know that this sequel makes a dramatic change in tone, walking back Veteran’s reliance on slapstick comedy and cartoonish characters. When the film shifts gears, it’s jarring, transforming into a gritty and tense serial killer thriller with shades of David Fincher’s Se7en. Buckle up, because this film rockets between tones fast enough to cause whiplash.
The film doesn’t seamlessly blend action, comedy, and melodrama so much as ping pong between them. It’s a style that doesn’t make sense on paper but simply works on screen. Credit to Ryoo who brings this equally silly and dangerous world to life with style and flare. And the film’s secret ingredient: Do-cheol.
Hwang is a believable action star, a comedic spark plug, and a lovable family man that you can’t help but root for. That’s a lot of hats to wear but his performance makes it all seem effortless. He brings much needed heart and soul to this petal-to-the-metal genre flick.
Veteran’s cast of bumbling cops return, and they’re still a joy to behold. They have great chemistry together, playing off each other with buffoonish aplomb. The group’s scenes could exist in an entirely different cinematic universe, without all this story’s life and death stakes. I do wish the supporting players had more to do, however, as the film places their nonsense on the back burner as the story takes on an edgier tone.
On the surface, I, the Executioner looks like another broad action comedy, but it uses its heavier subject matter to mine new emotional and thematic depths. The story spotlights issues tearing apart the social fabric of nations across the globe, such as the social media attention economy.
Haechi becomes a cultural phenomenon as opportunistic journalists and social media stars capitalize on the public’s anxieties. A major plot point revolves around a Tucker Carlson-type media influencer telling lies and sensationalizing minor events to drive clicks and increase subscribers.
Once the public is asked to vote on who Haechi should target next it feels like a moment ripped out of a Black Mirror episode, but it’s the film’s way of holding a mirror to society’s growing frustration with its institutions. Not a week goes by without some online lynch mob threatening someone with physical violence. Even Do-cheol’s police work comes into question as his hero cop tactics taint the public’s trust in the police.
I, the Executioner’s fun mix of action, comedy, and suspense prove why Ryoo is one of the most dynamic directors working today. (If you’re new to his work, do yourself a favour and check out his last film, Smugglers).
If you’re a fan of Korean cinema, I can’t recommend I, the Executioner enough. It’s a worthy sequel to the smash hit Veteran, taking what’s great about the original and expanding on it in thrilling new ways. You can dive right into the action and enjoy this movie without watching Veteran — but why would you want to?