In Conversation With Louis Gossett Jr. at TIFF Bell Lightbox

Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. is coming to TIFF Bell Lightbox on Thursday, April 09th, in support of his new film, The Cuban.
Hosted by Cameron Bailey, the event will see Gossett Jr. discuss his career in film (An Officer and a Gentleman), television (Roots), and on Broadway (A Raisin in the Sun), in addition to his roles in HBO’s Watchmen and the upcoming feature The Cuban.
The Cuban trailer:
The Cuban synopsis:
The story of a young Afghan immigrant who gets her first job in a nursing home and meets an elderly Cuban jazz musician named Luis (Gossett), THE CUBAN stars Ana Golja, Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo, Lauren Holly and Giacomo Gianniotti, alongside Gossett Jr.
When the young woman (Golja) realizes music triggers Luis’ memories, she uses it to break him out of his dementia and to create moments of lucidity and joy. THE CUBAN is a touching story of a friendship that blossoms through music and the power of the imagination.
About Louis Gossett Jr.:
Louis Gossett Jr. was born in Brooklyn. His acting credits include the stage production Take a Giant Step (53); the feature films A Raisin in the Sun (61), An Officer and a Gentleman (82), Jaws 3-D (83), Firewalker (86), The Josephine Baker Story (91), and Why Did I Get Married Too? (10); and the television series Roots (77) and Extant (14–15). In 2006, he founded The Eracism Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating racism. He is also the author of the autobiography An Actor and a Gentleman(10). His recent projects include HBO’s Watchmen (19) and the independent films Foster Boy, The Cuban, and The Reason.
You can purchase tickets for the event here.
The Cuban opens in theatres on April 24th.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments