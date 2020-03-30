James vs. His Future Self Available to Stream in Canada on April 03

With society on lockdown right now, most of us can use a bit of distraction. For cinephiles like myself, the recent stream of new VOD titles has felt like a gift from the heavens.
Our That Shelf brother in arms Jeremy LaLonde has an excellent new movie that is about to hit streaming. His latest film, James vs. His Future Self, is a charming sci-fi dramedy mashup that will help brighten up your day. It’s the story of a stubborn scientist on the verge of unlocking a major scientific breakthrough when his future self travels back in time to make him rethink his life choices.
James vs. His Future Self stars Jonas Chernick, who also co-wrote the film, along with Daniel Stern, Cleopatra Coleman, and Frances Conroy. I reviewed the movie after it screened at Toronto After Dark last fall, and I’ve been recommending it ever since.
James vs. His Future Self, which currently holds an impressive 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to hit streaming in Canada this week. The movie will be available on iTunes & VOD in Canada on Apr. 3, on Sky TV in the UK on Apr. 27, and in the US on May 1.
James vs. His Future Self synopsis:
A brilliant scientist on the cusp of inventing time travel finds himself tormented by his unhinged future self who wants him to give up his work for a normal life. When he won’t go along with the plan, it becomes a wicked battle of man versus himself — literally.
