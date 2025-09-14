Little Amélie or The Character of Rain Review: TIFF 2025

Early childhood is the most magical time in a person’s life. It’s a period when life’s simplest pleasures — a walk through a garden on a summer day, for example — have the capacity to supercharge your soul with love and gratitude.
Yet that unbridled joy and curiosity are fleeting. As children encounter the adult world, their innate ebullience inevitably dims. Often, the closest we come to re-experiencing that sense of unbridled appreciation is by spending time with children and experiencing the world through their eyes.
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain, an animated feature from co-directors Mailys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, feels like a cinematic cheat code for unlocking an inner child. Told from the perspective of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, the film reminds us what it feels like to be humbled by the magnificence of life’s many wonders. The result is a sweet, funny, and whimsical family drama that examines alienation, connecting with others, and the very meaning of life.
Every child is a universe unto themselves, but Amélie (Loïse Charpentier) inhabits her own dimension. Born to two Belgian parents living in Japan, she spent the first two and a half years of her life in a vegetative state, closer to a plant than a toddler. One fateful day, an earthquake strikes, and jolts Amélie’s interior consciousness into the outside world. Suddenly, she’s an alert toddler with an insatiable desire to play, ask questions, and savour nibbles of white chocolate.
For Amélie, each day presents new chances to explore and make sense of the world. She quickly bonds with the family’s housekeeper, Nishio-San (Victoria Grobois), whose patience and gentle spirit make her the perfect mentor and companion. They spend their days marvelling at the many splendours of the world around them. But Amélie soon learns that life isn’t just sunshine and rainbows. As the child acquaints herself with all life’s rhythms, she endures grief, tragedy, and animosity, which cloud her innocent worldview. As grown-up issues preoccupy the adults in Amélie’s life, she struggles to make sense of life’s newfound complexities.
Little Amélie features a svelte 75-minutes and utilizes the simple animation style of a Saturday morning cartoon. But please don’t write this film off as a light and fluffy piece of children’s cinema: it’s mature, joyful filmmaking.
Though playful and inviting in its tone, Little Amélie explores sophisticated themes. I was engrossed by the film’s depiction of the way childhood defines us, specifically how our early fears and curiosities create the roadmap for our lifelong pursuit of self-actualization. It’s also a story about being an outsider, and finding ways to exist in spaces where few see the world as you do.
By framing this story through a toddler’s eyes, the film becomes a meditation on mindfulness and intentionality. Time and again, the film shows us that our experiences and relationships are as meaningful as the care and value we put into them. Little Amélie offers a profound reminder that we may harvest great joy from life’s simplest pleasures by moving through the world with clear eyes and a curious mind.
The minimalist animation style grows more impressive the longer you sit with it. Colours shift and pulse before your eyes, and shapes melt away and realign, echoing Amélie’s worldview coming into focus. Shots of softly glowing sunsets and breezy summer gardens left my soul singing.
Little Amélie enchants from the opening frame. This heartfelt, visually arresting, and poignant film dares to examine one of life’s central questions: What makes a life meaningful? Little Amélie reminds us of the value of seeing the world through a child’s eyes, challenging us to move through the world with a ferocious appetite for new experiences, great and small.
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain screened as part of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Head here to get all our That Shelf TIFF coverage.