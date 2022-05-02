Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: April 29

That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber sat down with Ismaila Alfa at CBC’s Metro Morning on Friday to talk about some of 2022’s quirkier film fare, including satirical science fiction thriller Dual. Now that awards season has come to a close, it’s the perfect opportunity to check out some lesser-known titles.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below. Then take some time to listen as Canadian actor Jay Baruchel stops by the same episode to chat about his new series about apocalyptic events, We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel).
