Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: June 10

An adventure 65 million years in the making. That was one of the taglines of the Steven Spielberg blockbuster that launched a franchise almost 30 years ago. Jurassic Park has become the stuff of cinema legend–that story, that score, that poor goat–but it also changed movie making and audiences forever. That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning earlier today to talk about how the 1993 film became a game changer and how the newest (and final?) instalment, Jurassic World Dominion, fits into the bigger picture.
Jurassic World Dominion hits theatres today.
