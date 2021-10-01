No Time to Die Video Review

After being postponed so many times we lost count (all due to the pandemic, of course), the latest James Bond adventure No Time to Die has finally arrived! The film marks Daniel Craig‘s final outing as the suave super spy and critics and fans alike are hoping to see a cinematic curtain call worthy of the actor’s impressive tenure in the iconic role.
This new instalment catches up with 007 after he’s left active service and has begun enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But this is Bond and action is his middle name, so his planned zen lifestyle doesn’t last very long. From there it is secret missions, kidnapped scientists, explosive technology, and a mysterious villain (natch) at the heart of it all. All in a day’s work for our hero.
Directed by franchise newbie Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and Ana de Armas. Possibly the most loaded Bond cast to date.
Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber weighs in on this newest instalment and gives us his take on this “worthy yet slightly redundant” addition to the 007 canon. Watch his review below now:
The writers at That Shelf spent some of the film’s unexpected delay ranking all of the existing, official Bond flicks but now the big question becomes where will this newest entry land? Stay tuned!
No Time to Die opens in theatres October 8.
Comments