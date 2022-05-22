Photos: Canada at Cannes 2022

Photos from the Coproduction Treaty France Canada and Canada Returns to Cannes Breakfast events.

Did you know that France is Canada’s leading film co-production partner?

Some recent Canada-France movie co-productions include films like Falcon Lake, Babysitter, and Night of Kings

With the Festival de Cannes returning in full force in 2022, officials and dignitaries from both countries gathered on May 19 to celebrate the updated Canada-France co-production treaty that’s been in effect since 1983. The treaty is aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries through the medium of film – and, of course, creating some great movies process.

Canada at Cannes
From left to right: Constance Richard (Embassy of Canada in France), Julie Blondin (Telefilm Canada), Aimée Besson (Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères), Michel Plazanet (CNC), René Bourdages (Telefilm Canada) Mathieu Peyraud (Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères), Amy Baker (Embassy of Canada in France, Interim Ambassador), Fréderic Chambon (Embassy of France in Canada), Stéphane Lambert (Embassy of Canada in France), Jérôme Mercier (Canadian Heritage)


Canadian film talent, producers, and media also feted the Great White North’s return to Southern France at the Canada Returns to Cannes Breakfast on May 19, 2022.

Canada at Cannes




