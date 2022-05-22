Photos: Canada at Cannes 2022

Did you know that France is Canada’s leading film co-production partner?
Some recent Canada-France movie co-productions include films like Falcon Lake, Babysitter, and Night of Kings
With the Festival de Cannes returning in full force in 2022, officials and dignitaries from both countries gathered on May 19 to celebrate the updated Canada-France co-production treaty that’s been in effect since 1983. The treaty is aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries through the medium of film – and, of course, creating some great movies process.
Canadian film talent, producers, and media also feted the Great White North’s return to Southern France at the Canada Returns to Cannes Breakfast on May 19, 2022.
Comments