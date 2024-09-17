Piece by Piece: TIFF 2024 Review

Your mentality defines your reality. That’s the mindset that transformed Pharrell Williams, a kid from the Virginia Beach projects into one of the most influential musicians of the century. It’s also the theme at the heart of director Morgan Neville’s animated documentary Piece by Piece. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has crafted a one-of-a-kind biopic for a one-of-a-kind talent, using The Lego Movie-style animation to spotlight Williams’ legendary career.
At 93 minutes, Piece by Piece provides a glimpse into Williams’ life, but even a six-part miniseries couldn’t chronicle the full scope of Williams’ story. He’s not just the guy who sings Happy — he’s a musician, rapper, producer, fashion designer, style icon, and entrepreneur. The film starts with Williams’ childhood, charting his rise to music industry luminary.
For those unfamiliar with Williams’ career, Piece by Piece does an excellent job illustrating what makes him one of the 21st century’s most vital artists. Longtime fans should know the film covers the career milestones you hope to see, while also dropping surprising tidbits that are bound to surprise you.
Piece by Piece feels like a superhero origin story, tracing how a young Williams discovered his powers and honed them into phenomenal abilities. Speaking of superpowers, Williams experiences synesthesia, meaning he actually sees music as bursts, flashes, and swirls of vibrant colours. Music doesn’t just tickle his eardrums, it colours his entire world.
During his teenage years, Williams crossed paths with other future hip-hop legends like Timbaland and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott. It’s like a comic book crossover, Bruce Wayne attending high school with Clark Kent and Diana Prince.
After Williams’ band, the Neptunes rocked out at a high-school talent show they received an offer to work at a local music studio owned by the influential artist/producer Teddy Riley. While Williams hungered to rap and sing, his career as an artist sat on the back burner. It’s here where he and his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo honed their skills as producers.
Together, the duo perfected a distinctive Neptunes sound, a style that propelled their collaborators to the top of the music charts. Suddenly, the Neptunes were the hottest producers in the industry, and Williams’ wild success allowed him to pursue his passions — performing, skateboarding, and fashion design.
The film gets into the nitty gritty of Williams’ most essential collaborations, delving into the origins of hits like N.O.R.E. ‘s Superthug and Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot. The doc also features Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Pusha T, and Busta Rhymes in chunky digital avatar form. Watching Lego-fied rappers and pop stars never gets old as this style still manages to hilariously channel their 1000-watt charisma.
Digitally Lego-fying the film’s sprawling cast wasn’t easy. Neville worked with the Lego folks to ensure everything in the movie could be built with manufacturable bricks. Neville and Williams collaborated with Lego to develop new brick types and colours to accurately reflect the cast’s skin tones and hairstyles (like Pusha T’s long dangling braids).
Most biopics take extraordinary subjects and peel back the layers to reveal the relatable human being behind the legend. Whether it’s Michael Jordan or Elton John, origins highlight the star’s humble beginnings, and their gradual transformation into a mythological figure.
Piece by Piece takes another approach, depicting Williams’ modest beginnings in spectacular fashion. We don’t see Williams’ world as it was, instead we experience his life as he felt it. It’s here where the film’s kaleidoscopic style also serves a crucial function, immersing us inside an artist’s vibrant imagination.
I may never write a hit song, or see music in pulsing rainbows, but for a brief 93 minutes, Piece by Piece lets me see the world through Williams’ eyes. Where others see limits, he sees endless possibilities. The Lego bricks composing every frame become pliable pieces of reality, reshaped by his talent, imagination, and sheer force of will. Like those bricks, our hopes and dreams are the building blocks of the universe, moulded by our mindset — idea by idea, piece by piece.