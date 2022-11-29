Shelf Pick: A Great North Christmas

December is right around the corner, which means it is that time of year to curl up on the couch with a hot cup of cocoa and watch a Christmas movie – and A Great North Christmas, a new holiday film about unexpected love during the holiday season, is the perfect watch.
A Great North Christmas follows Caroline – played by Laura Mitchell – who, despite her brains and beauty, has spent much of her time focusing on her work, resulting in many lonely nights. At the urge of her friends, she finds herself in Prince George, Canada, for some much-deserved time off, as well as an unexpected romance. Caroline (Mitchell) is known best for starring as Kate Middleton in the Harry & Meghan series of television movies.
A Great North Christmas trailer:
A Great North Christmas synopsis:
Caroline North is one of LA’s entertainment power attorneys. She is a beautiful, smart and aggressive type-A woman in her 30s. She is also a very lonely workaholic. Her best friends, Jackie and Samantha, decided to end Caroline’s long streak of working weekends and lonely holidays by booking a surprise Christmas vacation for her in Prince George, Canada. A small town is full of winter attractions where Caroline can ski, drive a snowmobile, ride dogsleds and, maybe, just maybe, meet someone she would enjoy spending Christmas with. Sometimes, by Christmas magic or just like that, your best friends’ good wishes come true.
A Great North Christmas is available on November 28, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Crackle, Microsoft, YouTube, Redbox, DirecTV, and Plex.
