Shelf Pick: The Guest Room Trailer

Looking to fill out that Halloween movie list before the big day next week?
Look no further than The Guest Room (La Stanza) – the latest film from Italian director Stefano Lodovichi (Aquadro, Deep in the Wood) – which arrives on VOD platforms today. Starring Guido Caprino, Camilla Filippi. Edoardo Pesce, and Romeo Pellegrini, The Guest Room is a psychological thriller that puts an interesting spin on a tried and true genre. Watch the trailer below.
The Guest Room trailer:
The Guest Room synopsis:
The morning Stella decides to take her own life, a stranger knocks at her door claiming the guest room he booked for the night. Surprised but charmed by this man who seems to know her very well, Stella decides to let him in. But when Sandro, the man who broke Stella’s heart, joins them at home, this odd situation turns immediately into chaos: Giulio, the stranger, starts unveiling all the secrets of the couple and of the house. Who is Giulio? And what are Stella and Sandro hiding?
Intense and claustrophobic with an altogether unexpected twist on the genre, The Guest Room may be the answer to your Halloween movie prayers if you’ve spent the past month watching nothing but slasher movies or supernatural tales and want to change things up.
The Guest Room is available on digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting October 25th.on October 25, 2022.
