Springfield Googolplex: 2024 Oscar Special

With the 96th Academy Awards complete, Adam and Nate review the night’s festivities and finally get a chance to talk about recent movies for a change.
Also in this episode:
- Highlights from the show, from its “perfectly cromulent” host* to Al Pacino’s big moment—hoo-ah!
- Adam and Nate’s (very different) lists of top 10 movies of 2023
- A trivia game about Best Picture Winners parodied on The Simpsons, fresh from the Simpsons Movie Reference Database
- Plus every Simpsons reference to Oscar Best Picture winners and more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time, we return to our regularly scheduled programming with The Natural (1984) and The Simpsons’ ode to baseball “Homer at the Bat” (S3E17).
