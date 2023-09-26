Springfield Googolplex Ep. 15 – Thelma & Louise

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Adam and Nate watch Thelma & Louise (1991), a groundbreaking road movie about two women escaping the patriarchy, as well as The Simpsons full spoof episode “Marge on the Lam” (S5E6). This movie brings together a breakout screenplay, career performances by Susan Sarandon and Gina Davis, and the high style of Ridley Scott.
Also in this episode:
- Does Marge also have her arms stuck in her own metaphorical vending machines?
- How Thelma & Louise became the Barbie phenomenon of its day
- A star-making performance from a very young, very hot Brad Pitt
- When a movie parody isn’t a parody
- The movie’s cliff-top climax has been spoiled and parodied to death, but does it fly today?
- Plus more bonus material at SpringfieldGoogolplex.org.
Next time, Adam and Nate load up Full Metal Jacket (1933) and “Bart the General” (S1E5)!
