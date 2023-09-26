Springfield Googolplex Ep. 15 – Thelma & Louise

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.

Adam and Nate watch Thelma & Louise (1991), a groundbreaking road movie about two women escaping the patriarchy, as well as The Simpsons full spoof episode “Marge on the Lam” (S5E6). This movie brings together a breakout screenplay, career performances by Susan Sarandon and Gina Davis, and the high style of Ridley Scott.

Listen:

Download

Also in this episode:

  • Does Marge also have her arms stuck in her own metaphorical vending machines?
  • How Thelma & Louise became the Barbie phenomenon of its day
  • A star-making performance from a very young, very hot Brad Pitt
  • When a movie parody isn’t a parody
  • The movie’s cliff-top climax has been spoiled and parodied to death, but does it fly today?

Next time, Adam and Nate load up Full Metal Jacket (1933) and “Bart the General” (S1E5)!

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify | and more

Social:

Follow Springfield Googolplex on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Letterboxd
Follow Nate @natestorring & Adam @adamschoales on Twitter
Email: [email protected]

Catch up on previous episodes here




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement