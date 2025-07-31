Springfield Googolplex: Fantastic Four: First Steps (Lobby Chat)

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
In this bonus minisode, Nate and Adam give their bite-sized reviews of the recently released The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and how it stacks up against Superman.
Our latest special summer episode covered the scandalous story of Roger Corman’s unreleased The Fantastic Four (1994), alongside Stan Lee’s guest star appearance in The Simpsons episode “I Am Furious (Yellow).” So with that in mind we ask, did the MCU break it or make it better?
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, and more | Download
Lobby Chats are short bonus mini-episodes where Adam and Nate share their thoughts on new releases, what they’re watching besides movies parodied on The Simpsons, and more.
SOCIAL:
Follow Springfield Googolplex on TikTok, Instagram, Bluesky, Letterboxd, and YouTube.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @natestorring and @adamschoales.
Email the hosts at [email protected].
KEEP LISTENING:
Catch up on previous episodes.