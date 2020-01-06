The New Mutants Trailer Reveals the Darker Side of the X-Men Universe

Imagine that several X-Men were trapped in The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, and it was run by Nurse Ratched. That’s the concept behind Josh Boone’s upcoming X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants.
It’s been a while since Fox showed off their genre-bending X-universe film. The first The New Mutants trailer dropped way back in the fall of 2017 before Fox shelved the movie. Fox slated their new X-Men property for an April 2018 release date before deciding to shift gears and make major significant. The New Mutants underwent a series of reshoots, and as a result, the studio kept pushing back its release date.
By the time the movie fell into Disney/Marvel’s hands, many pundits had assumed the film, with its behind the scene troubles, would be shelved indefinitely – even after the title appeared on Disney’s 2020 release slate.
After a long wait, The New Mutants’ trailer has arrived, announcing that this picture will finally drop in theatres this April. And based on what we’ve heard about the film, the trailer looks right on brand; it showcases new (cinematic) X-Men characters, haunting visuals, and an eerie vibe mixed with lots of superpowered action. Check it out below.
The New Mutants trailer:
The most exciting aspect of this X-title is that Fox is marketing it as a horror flick, which is a fresh take on the comic book movie genre. Superhero films have infinite potential, and as a lifelong fan, I’m often let down by Warner Bros. and Marvel’s lack of imagination when it comes to bringing their characters to the silver screen. I love the MCU, but having all their heroes appear in one shared universe takes a lot of my favourite comic book elements off the table.
In recent years, movies like Joker and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse unleashed the genre’s true potential by stepping outside of their characters’ shared superhero universe. And to a certain extent, Shazam!, Deadpool, Logan, and Aquaman kicked ass because they felt like standalone films. Although they acknowledged their shared universes, they veered off into new territory and have the same vibe as classic standalone comics where writers let their freak flags fly.
Comic book movies can be so many things, and regardless of whether The New Mutants is a smashing success or a flaming dumpster fire, I’m happy that it exists. I can’t wait to see director Josh Boone’s innovative contribution to the genre.
The New Mutants synopsis:
Twentieth Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, “The New Mutants” stars: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt, p.g.a. and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.
The New Mutants arrives in theatres on April 02, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments