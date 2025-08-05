TIFF Centrepiece Line-up Includes Charles Officer’s Final Film Youngblood

New films by Sophy Romvari, László Nemes, Richard Linklater join slate

The final work by late filmmaker Charles Officer headlines the Centrepiece line-up for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival announced today at Youngblood, co-written by Officer, will have its world premiere at TIFF in September. Officer’s screenplay was produced following his passing in December 2023 at age 48. Youngblood follows a Hamilton hockey prodigy as he endeavours to play for the National Hockey League. It re-imagines the 1986 drama starring Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, and Keanu Reeves.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominee Hubert Davis, whose Black Ice won the People’s Choice Award for Documentary in 2022, and co-written by Seneca Aaron, Josh Epstein, and Kyle Rideout. Youngblood stars Aston James, Blair Underwood, Shawn Doyle, and Tamara Podemski, and is sure to be a sentimental favourite at TIFF this year.

Other Canadian films in TIFF’s Centrepiece slate include The Cost of Heaven from director Mathieu Denis, whose radical work Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Dig Their Own Grave (directed with Simon Lavoie) won Best Canadian Feature at the 2016 festival. Blood Lines, meanwhile, marks the sophomore directorial work from actor Gail Maurice following her TIFF ’22 hit Rosie. Both films will have their world premieres at TIFF.

Canadian works having their North American premieres include Blue Heron, the feature directorial debut of Sophy Romvari, who has gained notice for her innovative short films including Norman Norman and Still Processing. The line-up also includes Honeybunch from Violation directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli.

On the international side, TIFF’s Centrepiece slate boasts some major auteur filmmakers. Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon will have its North American premiere in Toronto alongside the director’s Nouvelle Vague, which was previously announced for the Special Presentations line-up. Blue Moon tells the story of troubled Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, and hits the fall circuit to capitalize on awards buzz that began at Berlin where it won an acting prize for Andrew Scott. The film also stars Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley. The line-up also includes new films from Oscar winner László Nemes (Son of Saul), festival favourite Christian Petzold (Phoenix), and TIFF Platform winner Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden).

TIFF’s programming rollout continues this week with further announcements for TIFF Docs, Wavelengths, and Cinematheque titles. The festival runs September 4 to 14.

 

The full Centrepiece line-up for TIFF 2025 is as follows:

 

A Useful Ghost | Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke | Thailand/France/Singapore/Germany North American Premiere

Arco | Ugo Bienvenu | France North American Premiere

Barrio Triste | STILLZ | Colombia/USA North American Premiere

Blood Lines | Gail Maurice | Canada World Premiere

Blue Heron | Sophy Romvari | Canada/Hungary North American Premiere

Blue Moon | Richard Linklater | USA/Ireland North American Premiere

Carolina Caroline | Adam Carter Rehmeier | USA World Premiere

Dandelion’s Odyssey | Momoko Seto | France/Belgium North American Premiere

Diya | Achille Ronaimou | Chad/France/Germany/Côte d’Ivoire North American Premiere

Duse | Pietro Marcello | France/Italy International Premiere

Eagles of the Republic | Tarik Saleh | Sweden/France/Denmark/Finland/Germany North American Premiere

Erupcja | Pete Ohs | USA/Poland World Premiere

Exit 8 | Genki Kawamura | Japan North American Premiere

Follies | Eric K. Boulianne | Canada North American Premiere

Girl | Shu Qi | Taiwan North American Premiere

Good Boy | Jan Komasa | Poland/UK World Premiere

Hamlet | Aneil Karia | UK Canadian Premiere

Honey Bunch | Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada North American Premiere

I Swear | Kirk Jones | UK World Premiere

In Search of The Sky | Jitank Singh Gurjar | India World Premiere

Irkalla: Gilgamesh’s Dream | Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji | Iraq/United Arab Emirates/France/UK/Qatar/Saudi Arabia North American Premiere

Left-Handed Girl | Shih-Ching Tsou | Taiwan/France/USA/UK North American Premiere

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain | Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han | France North American Premiere

Lucky Lu | Lloyd Lee Choi | USA North American Premiere

Mama | Or Sinai | Israel/Poland/Italy North American Premiere

Memory of Princess Mumbi | Damien Hauser | Kenya/Switzerland/Saudi Arabia North American Premiere

Milk Teeth | Mihai Mincan | Romania/France/Denmark/Greece/Bulgaria North American Premiere

Miroirs No. 3 | Christian Petzold | Germany North American Premiere

Motor City | Potsy Ponciroli | USA North American Premiere

My Father’s Shadow | Akinola Davies Jr. | UK/Nigeria North American Premiere

New Year’s Rev | Lee Kirk | USA World Premiere

Nomad Shadow | Eimi Imanishi | USA/Spain/France World Premiere

Olmo | Fernando Eimbcke | USA/Mexico North American Premiere

Orphan | László Nemes | Hungary/France/Germany/UK North American Premiere

Palimpsest: the Story of a Name | Mary Stephen | France/Hong Kong/Taiwan World Premiere

Renoir | Chie Hayakawa | Japan/France/Singapore/Philippines/Indonesia/Qatar North American Premiere

Saipan | Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | Ireland/UK World Premiere

Space Cadet | Kid Koala | Canada North American Premiere

The Blue Trail | Gabriel Mascaro | Brazil/Mexico/Chile/Netherlands North American Premiere

The Condor Daughter | Álvaro Olmos Torrico | Bolivia/Peru/Uruguay World Premiere

The Cost of Heaven | Mathieu Denis | Canada World Premiere

The Fox King | Woo Ming Jin | Malaysia/Indonesia World Premiere

The Last One for The Road | Francesco Sossai | Italy/Germany North American Premiere

The Last Viking | Anders Thomas Jensen | Denmark/Sweden North American Premiere

The Little Sister | Hafsia Herzi | France/Germany North American Premiere

The Love That Remains | Hlynur Pálmason | Iceland/Denmark/Sweden/France North American Premiere

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo | Diego Céspedes | Chile/France North American Premiere

The President’s Cake | Hasan Hadi | Iraq/USA/Qatar North American Premiere

The Sun Rises On Us All | Cai Shangjun | China North American Premiere

Two Prosecutors | Sergei Loznitsa | France/Germany/Netherlands/Latvia/Romania/Lithuania North American Premiere

Under The Same Sun | Ulises Porra | Dominican Republic/Spain World Premiere

Unidentified | Haifaa Al Mansour | Saudi Arabia World Premiere

Wasteman | Cal McMau | UK World Premiere

Whitetail | Nanouk Leopold | Netherlands/Belgium/Ireland World Premiere

Youngblood | Hubert Davis | Canada World Premiere




