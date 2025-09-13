Whitetail Review: TIFF 2025

Trauma never really goes away. Since it’s impossible to purge trauma, it’s essential to learn how to deal with it. People adopt different coping mechanisms, some of which are more restorative than others. Therapy, meditation, and healthy outlets are some of the recommended options. However, people often develop addictions, poor interpersonal skills, and other harmful behaviour. You can push down trauma or try to hide from it, but it’s always there unless you confront it. Eventually, something will cause it to rise to the surface again. The feeling may be overwhelming, causing you to react in ways even you can’t explain. In Whitetail, a woman suddenly finds herself paralyzed by grief and guilt from her past.
Jen (Natasha O’Keeffe) is a ranger working to conserve a small forest in southern Ireland. While patrolling one day, she makes a grisly discovery. Surveillance footage reveals a poacher roaming the protected area. As she tries to convince the local police to investigate, another problem arises with the return of her first love, Oscar (Aaron McCusker).
The pair were involved in a horrific accident that changed the course of their lives. The unexpected reunion causes Jen to regress. Her renewed trauma is overwhelming and she lacks the tools to manage it, so she revives old habits instead.
Whitetail begins with a childhood tragedy, then abruptly flashes forward to an adult Jen. There’s no indication about how it affected her or how she was able to overcome the inevitable feelings it provoked. But it doesn’t take long to notice that Jen has trouble relating to people or maintaining close relationships.
Still, Jen is trying to rebuild her bond with her aging father. He worries about her, and Oscar’s reappearance only increases his concern. Jen’s erratic behaviour and rekindled nightmares are especially concerning for her loved ones who don’t know how to support her.
In the meantime, Oscar came back for a family issue. But his ulterior motive is to reconnect with Jen — a prospect she does her best to avoid. The film focuses on Jen’s deteriorating mental state after she initially spots Oscar in town. From that moment on, Jen is becoming more tightly wound and every encounter with someone runs the risk of going wrong.
Jen’s dreams feature beetles and dirt. They’re not particularly frightening, but they are symbolic of anxiety and a need to confront one’s problems respectively. This is an example of the attention to detail writer-director Nanouk Leopold works into the film. The Irish setting is also integral to the narrative, especially due to Jen’s ironic connection to nature.
The film is a slow burn that could be tighter. But the overall drama is taut and O’Keeffe commits to her intense performance. Audiences will find themselves engaged in Jen’s journey, even if they wish it reached the destination a little sooner.