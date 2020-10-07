13 Creepy Xbox Game Pass Titles to Play This Halloween – II

Halloween is less than a month away, so it’s time to start scaring ourselves senseless. If you’re a gamer, that means turning off the lights and playing through spooky video games that send shivers down your spine.
If you’re looking for a place to get your horror fix this month, Xbox Game Pass has you covered. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service features loads of horror-themed games that embrace the macabre.
In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created a list of 13 creepy games that are available to play right now on Xbox Game Pass.
Halloween is the perfect time to play these 13 Creepy Xbox Game Pass titles
13 — STRANGER THINGS 3: THE GAME (2019): METASCORE 72
Stranger Things 3: The Game lets players hop into the world of the hit Netflix series and relive the epic adventures from the latest season. This game couldn’t be more on-brand. What’s more Stranger Things than a retro-style 16-bit pixel art adventure game? The game allows you and a friend to team-up for some couch co-op to explore Hawkins and unravel the town’s many mysteries.
Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.
12 — THE WALKING DEAD: MICHONNE (2016): METASCORE (EP. 01 – 65), (EP. 02 – 78), (EP. 03 – 73) — 72 OVERALL
In 2020 there are plenty of entry points for gamers to dive into Telltale’s Walking Dead series. I chose Michonne because it’s the shortest collection in the franchise. We have a list of 13 games to get through, after all. When compared to the other Telltale games, Walking Dead: Michonne’s 3 episode season is practically a mini-series.
The story of what led the katana-wielding survivor, Michonne, away from Rick Grimes’ settlement at the Alexandria Safe-Zone and what eventually brought her back.
11 — WEST OF DEAD (2020): METASCORE 73
West of Dead may be the spookiest game on this list. You play as a dead man shooting his way through purgatory, taking out any ghoul stupid enough to get in your way. If that’s not creepy enough for you, the hero, William Mason, is voiced by the original live-action Hellboy (Ron Perlman). If you’re looking for something fun, atmospheric, and easy to pick up and play, West of Dead is a solid choice.
Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Put your skills to the test – Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark.
10 — WORLD WAR Z (2019): METASCORE 73
Upon its release, critics and fans dismissed World War Z as a Left 4 Dead rip-off. While the similarities are undeniable, that’s not such a terrible thing. It’s been a decade since Valve hit gamers with Left 4 Dead 2. At this point, I’m down for any studio that tries to deliver the L4D’s brand of cooperative zombie-slaying action. And at Xbox Game Pass’ price point, what’s it hurt to jump in for a few rounds to see if this game is for you?
World War Z is a heart-pounding co-op third-person shooter for up to 4 players featuring massive swarms of hundreds of zombies and fast-paced gruesome action.
09 — AFTERPARTY (2019): METASCORE 75
Afterparty is worth checking out just because of its dope premise. Two deceased friends can escape being doomed to remain in Hell if they can manage to outdrink Satan. This stylish and absurd adventure game features clever writing, excellent voice acting, and a compelling story that’s sure to keep you hooked.
In Afterparty, you are Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Time to go on the best bender ever.
08 — DON’T STARVE: GIANT EDITION (2015): METASCORE N/A
I’m not the first one to compare the Don’t Starve games to the work of Hollywood’s most adorably emo filmmaker, Tim Burton. If you’re someone who appreciates that famous Butron-esque vibe, then Don’t Starve: Giants Edition is the game for you.
Don’t Starve’s charming aesthetic masks the cutthroat nature of the game’s survival mechanics. Death is inevitable; the only thing in doubt is how long you can last. There’s a world of vicious monsters waiting to tear you apart the moment you let your guard down. Yikes. At least fighting for your life has never looked so cute.
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition is an uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic.
You play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped by a demon and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home.
07 — ALIEN ISOLATION (2014): METASCORE 78
Alien Isolation arrived amidst sky-high expectations and was met with lukewarm reactions. The game captures the classic horror/sci-fi series’ sense of tension and dread, but it suffers from tedious gameplay.
If you ride or die for the films, then Alien Isolation deserves a spot on your must-play list. For everyone else, watch some gameplay trailers and then check out the reviews before committing to this one.
Set fifteen years after the events of Alien (1979), gamers play as Ripley’s daughter and embark on a mission to find her missing mother.
06 — OXENFREE (2016): METASCORE 78
I haven’t got too far into Oxenfree, and I can already tell I’m going to love this game. The deliberate pacing combines with the creepy atmosphere to create a game that feels like reading a gripping mystery novel. The dialogue-driven gameplay may be too slow for some, but if you have the patience, Oxenfree delivers a rewarding supernatural experience.
Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.
YOU determine every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base’s dark past, and changing the course of your friends’ lives.
05 — GUACAMELEE! 2 (2018): METASCORE 85
Luchadors, Mexican folklore, and super-powered chickens combine for one of the most addictive and beautifully rendered platformers to arrive on consoles. Step into the Mexiverse as Juan Aguacate and run, jump, and button-mash your way through a series of supernatural adversaries until your fingers bleed. Guacamelee! 2 gets bonus points for its four-player co-op.
Head back to the Mexiverse in this long-awaited sequel to the smash hit Guacamelee! Uppercut your way to victory across stunning new hand-crafted levels. Featuring full 4-player co-op, fancy new wrestling moves, sassy new bosses, twice the enemies, and 300% more chickens!
04 — BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT (2015): METASCORE 85
Batman: Arkham Knight is my clear-cut favourite game on this list. And even though it’s technically not a horror game, let’s keep it real: every night in Gotham City feels like Halloween. It helps that Arkham Knight sees Batman facing off against Scarecrow, a villain who, surprise surprise, wants to lace the city with his nightmare-inducing fear toxins. It’s not like Gotham needs fear toxins to make residents s#it their pants. This title sees Batman square off with hideous villains like Man-Bat, Professor Pyg, and Hush.
With his back against the wall, Batman turns to his closest allies to help him save Gotham City from the clutches of Scarecrow and the Arkham Knight’s army. A familiar face also returns to give The Dark Knight a message he cannot ignore.
03 — RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD (2020): METASCORE 86
I was hesitant to dive into Resident Evil 7 at first. While I’m a fan of the series (and horror in general), I was put off by the game’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibe. I play games to escape into new worlds, and Resident Evil 7’s world is a decrepit tetanus factory that I didn’t want any part of. But since it’s Halloween season and all, I had to give it a go. I’m glad I did.
The game delivers the same over-the-top story-telling that endeared the series to millions, along with a satisfying stealth-action gameplay loop that puts you square in the hero’s unlucky shoes. I’m only halfway through the game, and I’m looking forward to finding out what insanity Resident Evil still has in store for me.
Fear and isolation seep through the walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. “7” marks a new beginning for survival horror with the “Isolated View” of the visceral new first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, horror reaches incredible heights of immersion as players enter a terrifyingly new world of fear as they fight to survive.
02 — DOOM ETERNAL (2020): METASCORE 88
If video games ever get their version of Mount Rushmore, the original Doom deserves a spot on the mountain. In 1993, Doom left its blood-splattered mark on the FPS genre by raising the bar for graphics and gameplay. It also pushed “moral” boundaries by reveling in over-the-top violence. Doom 1993 has attained legendary status.
2016’s Doom reboot surprised critics and fans by finally delivering an awesome FPS that lived up to the series’ legacy. Doom Eternal takes everything fans loved about Doom 2016 but ups the ante. Expect more immersive levels, more grotesque character designs, and more addictive demon-slaying action.
After Microsoft’s recent purchase of Bethesda, it didn’t take long for the company to get this critically acclaimed game on Xbox Game Pass. Having this fantastic triple A 2020 title show up in October is a perfect Halloween treat.
Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.
The only thing they fear… is you.
01 — DEAD CELLS (2018): METASCORE 91
In my book, Dead Cells is the most impressive dungeon crawlers in recent memory. Not only is this one of the best-looking pixel art games out there, it’s also one of the most enjoyable.
Dead Cells strikes a perfect balance for a roguelike; challenging but not punishing. And the gameplay is so addictive that each time your character bites the bullet, and you’re sent back to the beginning, you’ll be compelled to stick around for one more go.
Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, permadeath and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble, make for a demanding, visceral and cathartic action game.
To check out the full Xbox Game Pass library, click here.
Comments