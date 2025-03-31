A Working Man Review: Jason Statham Sticks to What He Knows Best

Over the past three decades, Jason Statham has firmly established himself as the face of action thrillers, starring in numerous box-office hits such as Snatch (2000), The Italian Job (2003), and The Transporter series (2002-2008). While not every movie has been a critical or financial success, Statham has become a household name for fans of the genre, consistently drawing audiences to theatres. Following the success of The Beekeeper (2024) Statham reunites with director David Ayer for another action-packed thriller, A Working Man.
Ex-Royal Marine commando Levon Cade (Statham) has put his past behind him and is living a quiet life as a construction worker. When his boss’s daughter (Arianna Rivas) is kidnapped by human traffickers, Levon returns to his old ways to rescue her. As the story unfolds, Levon also discovers that his relationship with his daughter (Isla Gie) is being restricted by his father-in-law, who believes Levon is too dangerous to be around her.
With Statham’s long-standing reputation in action films, audiences have certain expectations when it comes to his characters. A Working Man follows a familiar formula: a violent protagonist with a dark past goes on a relentless pursuit of vengeance against those who harm his loved ones. This formula is not new for Statham, with The Beekeeper following a nearly identical story, and no one would be surprised if it’s the plot of his next venture, too. While fans of these films will enjoy the familiar thrills, those not fond of violent revenge narratives are unlikely to be swayed by this offering.
At a runtime of 116 minutes, A Working Man feels unnecessarily long. The plot weaves in not only the human trafficking storyline but also the involvement of the Russian mafia and corrupt cops, creating additional, and perhaps unnecessary, obstacles for Levon to overcome. Of course he faces off against multiple henchmen, but must also protect his daughter and father-in-law who are drawn into the chaos. As a result, A Working Man struggles to juggle everything evenly, eventually becoming a bloated affair that leaves viewers questioning why a simple rescue mission has evolved into such a complicated mess by the time the credits roll.
In the end, A Working Man delivers the thrills that fans of Statham’s films have come to expect, offering a repeat of the same tropes seen countless times before. So that may be enough to sustain some. But for those hoping for something innovative or exciting, the film may fall flat, as its predictable narrative makes the story all too easy to anticipate right from the off.
A Working Man is out now in theatres.