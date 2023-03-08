Bill Hader Confirms ‘Barry’ Will End With Season 4, Reveals Release Date and Teaser

Bill Hader‘s Emmy Award-winning smash hit series is back for one final bow. Following the critical and commercial success of Season 3, HBO’s Barry will return for a fourth and final season on April 16, 2023. Check out the show’s tense teaser trailer above.
Hader, who is set to direct all eight episodes of the new season, confirmed to Variety that this will be the show’s swan song. “A very clear ending presented itself,” he said. “We could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”
Fans of the series have been hotly anticipating details on the show’s follow-up to Season 3’s shocking conclusion. After being tricked by acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Barry (Hader) is arrested and sent to jail.
In the teaser, we see him hallucinate his acting class in the prison yard, including ex-girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg). What he doesn’t hallucinate is ex-partner Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), who has also been imprisoned.
As the teaser goes on, it is clear Barry is continuing to spiral out of control. Meanwhile, characters such as Sally, Gene, Noho Hank (Anthony Kerrigan), and Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom) will continue to deal with repercussions of Barry’s actions in their own distinct ways.
In 2022, Barry was nominated for seven Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for the third time. Across all three seasons, the show has picked up a whopping 44 nominations. Hader also picked up a DGA Award for his direction on the Season 3 episode “710N.”
Hader teased to Variety that Season 4 will go in unexpected directions. “There’s something that happens in [Season] 4 that is kind of strange, though thematically it makes a lot of sense.”
Barry continues a banner year in TV for HBO. The Last of Us continues to achieve critical and commercial acclaim, while Succession‘s just-as-hotly anticipated final season is set to premiere at the end of March. Here’s hoping the studio can go out with multiple bangs.
