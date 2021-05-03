comPOSERS Episode 110: Uncut Gems

Because we’re not all stressed out enough, this week the boys welcome back beer provider and score aficionado Gavin Whitehead to discuss the 2019 crime drama Uncut Gems.
If Adam Sandler in the single most serious role he’s ever played isn’t enough to win you over, join us as we check out the intense and synthy score by Daniel Lopatin!
