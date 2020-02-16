comPOSERS Episode 47: Titanic

by    |  

To celebrate Valentines day, this week we’re going on a romantic cross-Atlantic voyage with the late James ‘Horny’ Horner.

Join us for this shipwreck of an episode as we discuss the epic 1997 film “Titanic”.

