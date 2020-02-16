comPOSERS Episode 47: Titanic

To celebrate Valentines day, this week we’re going on a romantic cross-Atlantic voyage with the late James ‘Horny’ Horner.
Join us for this shipwreck of an episode as we discuss the epic 1997 film “Titanic”.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments