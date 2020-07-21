comPOSERS Episode 69: Batman (1989)

Blockbuster Month continues as we’re joined by comedian and Batman expert Jeff May to finally give Danny Elfman a proper shout for his 1989 Batman soundtrack.
Finally an episode that proves Alex can’t be trusted not to fanboy out around other podcasters…
