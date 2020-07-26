comPOSERS Episode 70: Jaws

We’re going to need a bigger podcast this week, as we’re joined by special guest and Jaws expert Cousin Alex to talk John Williams’ iconic score for Steven Spielberg’s unlikely hit.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments