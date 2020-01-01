comPOSERS Special Episode: Top 10 Upcoming Film Scores of 2020

by    |  

Hungover from last night? We got you covered. Today we’re ringing in the new year by sharing our favourite cocktails to help  cure the most disgusting of hangovers and drown your late night regrets.

Once that’s sorted out, we discuss ten film scores we’re looking forward to in 2020. Happy New Year!

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements


And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement