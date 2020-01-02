The A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Dares You Not to Scream

In two short years, A Quiet Place has elevated itself to cult classic status. The movie’s director, John Krasinski, one of America’s most beloved sitcom stars, shocked audiences by delivering a bone-chilling horror flick that thrilled moviegoers for 90 straight minutes. The film earned Krasinski cred with horror lovers, made over $300 million dollars at the box office and left viewers thirsty for more. So, the news that Krasinski’s follow-up, A Quiet Place: Part II drops in theatres in less than three months, is a great surprise.
A Quiet Place (AQP) has one of the most exhilarating endings in recent memory, and I can’t wait for the sequel to pick up where story left off. Based on the trailer, AQP2 is to AQP what Aliens is to Alien. The first movie is methodical and intense, with the creatures mostly hunting our heroes from outside of the frame. AQP2’s trailer features plenty of action and shows off a lot more of the monsters. Take a look.
A Quiet Place: Part II trailer:
As much as I want to see the Abbott family out in the world kicking ass, it’s the film’s flashback that I find most intriguing. My favourite part of apocalyptic movies is watching the world unravel as institutions collapse, and AQP2 flashes back to when the monsters first arrived. The first film was light of backstory, so I’m looking forward to finding out how these movie monsters managed to topple society.
What sequels in 2020 are you most excited to watch?
A Quiet Place: Part II synopsis:
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
A Quiet Place: Part II arrives in theatres on March 20, 2020.
