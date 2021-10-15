CONTEST: See Advanced Screenings of THE FRENCH DISPATCH Across Canada!

Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded ensemble with The French Dispatch doesn’t arrive in theatres until later this month, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to advanced screenings of the film happening in Toronto and Vancouver (Oct 20), Calgary (Oct 27) and Montreal (Oct 28) courtesy of Searchlight Pictures!
The Isle of Dogs, Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom director returns with a cavalcade of A-listers for his next comedy, described as a love letter to a bygone era of journalism. The French Dispatch features many of Anderson’s regular partners-in-crime, including Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, as well as newcomers like Timothée Chalamet and Benicio Del Toro. The film promises a madcap travelogue and Anderson’s signature quirkiness. Read our full Cannes 2021 review here.
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
Official Synopsis:
THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.
To enter our French Dispatch contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our French Dispatch post.
- Then tell us the name of your city and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know your city and the name of your favourite Wes Anderson movie!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Saturday, October 16th.
The French Dispatch opens in select theatres October 22 and everywhere October 29.
Comments