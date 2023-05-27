Fast X Review: Jason Momoa Makes for a Ridiculously Entertaining Ride

The Fast & Furious franchise is a one long running series in cinema that has brought old and new fans racing to theatres. The latest instalment, Fast X, is a ridiculous but extremely entertaining joy ride that will keep fans happy.
The franchise has, in recent years, embraced the crazy and ridiculous plots, but the reason the Fast formula works due to its undeniable entertainment factor. It brings the A-list cast, the one-liners, and the charm. The films demand repeat veiwings on the big screen
Fast X opens with a flashback to Fast Five’s heist when drug lord Hernan Reyes was killed, leaving behind his son Dante (Jason Momoa), who has been holding a grudge against Dom (Vin Diesel) for years. When Dante steals Cipher’s (Charlize Theron) tech and leaves her for dead, she goes to Dom’s door and warns him of who’s coming for him.
In the meantime, the rest of the team is on a mission in Rome: Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang), which turns out to be a set-up. When his family members’ lives are on the line, Dom gets the crew together to fight against a dangerous Dante.
The plot in Fast X isn’t the strongest compared to its predecessors, but one charming and worthy addition knocks it off the tracks. That is, of course, the villain: Jason Momoa steals the show. His comic timing is incredible as he plays to the flamboyant goofiness of his character. He crushes with his one-liners and crushes the “family” with his bonkers kill plan. He’s perhaps the most entertaining villain in the Fast family in recent years.
After 10 films and a spinoff, fans who’ve been along for the ride will find this joyride a blast with scenes that feel like throwbacks to their favourite characters, locations, and car chases. There is an undeniable nostalgia that comes crashing as one sits on the edge of one’s seat and explore the Dom and fam adventure. It’s fun and entertaining with solid laughs (courtesy Momoa) along the way.
The script might be a tad weak but the all-star list of actors, ridiculous stunt choreography, and fun cameos all add to the experience — the hoots, cheers and applause, that filled the theatre was proof that there is room and demand for more Dom family time.
