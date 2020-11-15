Let Them All Talk Trailer: Meryl Streep and Steven Soderbergh Reunite

With the exciting first look at the Let Them All Talk trailer, we can finally declare December 11 the Weekend of Meryl! Meryl Steep‘s latest film streams on HBO Max (Crave in Canada) beginning December 10. That’s the same weekend that The Prom debuts on Netflix. The upcoming double-dose of Streep is reason enough to hunker down for a month of quarantine. 2020 is finally picking up!
Let Them All Talk reunites Meryl Streep with director Steven Soderbergh following last year’s underrated satire The Laundromat. Filmed in a whirlwind two-week shot with improvised dialogue, the film stars Streep as a celebrated author who joins her friends and son for a boat cruise. Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest play Meryl’s frenemies, while Lucas Hedges plays her son. Gemma Chan co-stars as Streep’s agent. The early footage in the Let Them All Talk trailer hints at great screen chemistry between Streep and her co-stars and an unusually low-key performance. It’s nice to see Meryl branch out with an auteur for a project that goes against the grain.
The film debuts on HBO Max Dec. 10. Watch the Let Them All Talk trailer below.
Synopsis: The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent.
Comments