Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: July 22

Filmmaker Jordan Peele’s original brand of sci-fi horror is back with his latest feature, Nope. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, the ambitious adventure follows caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter and must fight against a mysterious force that affects both human and animal behaviour. That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning today to talk about one of his favourite films of 2022, which just might be the director’s best yet.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.
Nope opens in theatres today.
