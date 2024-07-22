Mike Leigh, Angelina Jolie Lead TIFF Galas and Special Presentations Slate

Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, Rachel Morrison, and Gia Coppola are among the filmmakers unveiling their movies as world premieres at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival announced the main slate of Galas and Special Presentations titles today. Joining previously announced films including the opening night gala Nutcrackers are Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths (pictured), which reunites him with Secrets & Lies’ Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Angelina Jolie’s revenge romance Without Blood; cinematographer Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut The Fire Inside, which dramatizes the documentary T-Rex with a script by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), and Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, which stars Pamela Anderson as a Vegas performer facing her next act.
Also making a showy world premiere at the festival is The Return, which reunites The English Patient stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche. More star power comes in the docs tapped for the festival with Andrea Bocelli, Bruce Springsteen, and Robbie Williams set for the Gala slate, along with Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in their Sundance breakout Will & Harper. Music docs also account for one of TIFF’s most novel selections, the LEGO animated biopic Piece by Piece, which tells the life story of Pharrell Williams.
Other titles making their debuts in Toronto, presumably after berths at Venice and/or Telluride, include Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical The End, Edward Berger’s papal thriller Conclave, and Walter Salles’ long-awaited I’m Still Here. Cannes titles coming to the festival include Palme d’Or winner Anora and Grand Prix winner All We Imagine Is Light, along with Best Actress winner Emilia Perez, which made history as trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón shared the honour with co-stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz, and Alain Guiraudie’s latest Misericordia.
On the Canadian front, TIFF hosts homecoming for David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds and Guy Maddin’s Rumours following their Cannes debuts. Canadian dramas tapped for world premieres at TIFF include RT Thorne’s 40 Acres starring Daniel Deadwyler, Anne Marie Fleming’s Can I Get a Witness? starring Sandra Oh, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ Heretic starring Hugh Grant, and Jason Buxton’s Sharp Corner, starring Ben Foster.
The TIFF 2024 Gala and Special Presentations titles announced today for TIFF are as follows:
GALAS
Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK
World Premiere
Better Man Michael Gracey | USA
Canadian Premiere
Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title
*Eden Ron Howard | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA
World Premiere
*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France
International Premiere
Sales Title
*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA
World Premiere
*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India
World Premiere
*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA
International Premiere
Sales Title
The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France
North American Premiere
Sales Title
*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA
World Premiere
Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA
World Premiere
Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA
International Premiere
Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)
*Previously announced
40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada
World Premiere
All of You William Bridges | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg
Canadian Premiere
Anora Sean Baker | USA
Canadian Premiere
Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium
World Premiere
Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada
World Premiere
Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere
Sales Title
Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China
North American Premiere
Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico
Canadian Premiere
Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain
World Premiere
Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Sales Title
Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada
World Premiere
I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France
North American Premiere
I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea
World Premiere
Sales Title
Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France
Canadian Premiere
*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA
World Premiere
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland
North American Premiere
Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA
International Premiere
Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway
International Premiere
Sales Title
Relay David Mackenzie | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA
World Premiere
Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany
North American Premiere
Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland
World Premiere
Sales Title
*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France
World Premiere
Sales Title
Sketch Seth Worley | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title
The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK
Canadian Premiere
The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA
World Premiere
The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden
North American Premiere
The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title
The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA
North American Premiere
The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA
International Premiere
*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France
World Premiere
Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia
World Premiere
Sales Title
Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy
World Premiere
Sales Title
Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title
