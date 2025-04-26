Marking his first directorial feature in 23 years, Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses is a story of self-discovery: not just for the individual undergoing change, but for everyone impacted along the way. After returning from the Korean War, Lee (Will Poulter) plans to start a new life in California with his wife Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and his brother Julius (Jacob Elordi). However, plans quickly unravel when Julius decides to head to Las Vegas instead, taking a job at a casino. Meanwhile, Muriel embarks on her own unexpected journey, developing a love for gambling on racehorses and beginning a passionate affair with her next-door neighbour, Sandra (Sasha Calle).
The film opens with the trio living under one roof, discussing their move. But when Julius veers off course, the narrative splits in two. While both storylines eventually converge, much of the film feels like two separate movies rather than one cohesive narrative. The chemistry between the three leads is evident in the few scenes they share, and the film suffers from keeping them apart for most of its runtime.
What does not help is the fact that the two storylines mirror each other too closely. In Las Vegas, Julius falls into a relationship with Henry (Diego Calva), while in California, Muriel begins to explore her own sexuality with Sandra. The similarities between these arcs make the film feel repetitive, as though you’re watching variations of the same emotional beats play out in different settings.
Unsurprisingly, Daisy Edgar-Jones brings a charming presence that elevates every scene she’s in. Muriel’s growing interest in gambling adds an intriguing layer to her strained relationship with Lee, especially as the couple grapples with financial instability. However, this subplot feels underdeveloped, introduced only to tease a potential affair with Gail (Kat Cunning), which is suggested but never meaningfully explored. As a result, both her character’s arc and her motivations lack the depth needed to leave a lasting impact.
Though not without merit, On Swift Horses plays things a little too safe, offering familiar themes and storylines that have been explored many times before, and often with more nuance. Still, the strong performances and occasional sparks of chemistry from the stacked cast make it a mostly worthwhile watch.
On Swift Horses is out now in theatres.